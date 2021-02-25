HIBBING — Matt Erickson isn’t into morale victories, but at least he saw his team take a big step forward.
The Bluejackets played their best game of the season, from start to finish, but two free throws by Aila Gabel with 13 seconds to play gave Esko a 46-44 victory over the Bluejackets Thursday at the high school gymnasium.
Hibbing trailed by five with just over two minutes to play, but a furious rally tied the game 44-44 with 41 ticks remaining on the clock.
But a drive to the basket by Gabel looked like it was stopped when a late whistle came into play, giving Gable two free throws to ultimately close out the game.
“It’s hard to take a loss no matter what, but if you have to take one and see us playing better, it is what is,” Erickson said. “It’s good to see us improving at the end of the season here.
“Esko has beat some of the top teams in our section handily. You don’t like to compare scores and look at that all of the time, but it’s hard not to. To see us compete against a quality team was good.”
Hibbing did more than compete in the first half, taking a 19-8 lead 23-13 lead.
“We came ready to go,” Erickson said. “In our last couple of losses, we got ourselves behind right away, then we tried to dig ourselves out of that hole. This was a different story.
“It’s good to see that. We were defending the perimeter well at the beginning, but they’re a good team. Eventually, they were going to start knocking down some outside shots. They’re too good of a team to not do that. That got them back into the game. It can happen quickly.”
The Eskomos showed what kind of they have after that, converting on four-straight 3-pointers to take a 25-22 lead.
Both teams exchanged deuces as Esko took a 27-25 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Eskomos would hit two baskets and one 3-pointer in their next three attempts. That was five threes in eight shots.
“We got tired at times, and we were in foul trouble,” Erickson said. “It was hard to get people rotating in and out for subbing. We held our own. We gutted it out, and we were able to make adjustments to keep the game within striking distance at the end there.”
The Bluejackets did hold their own, trailing 39-37, then it was 44-39, with Esko in control of the ball.
Haley Hawkinson knocked it away from an Esko player, then had to chase the ball down before it went out-of-bounds under the Bluejackets’ basket.
The Hibbing senior dove on it, stopped it, then found Reese Aune, who was trailing on the play. She scored to make it a 44-41.
The Bluejackets got the ball back, then Aune, who is a sophomore, nailed a cold-blooded 3-point attempt with 1:05 to play to tie it 44-44.
Esko coach Scott Antonutti called two times in the last minute to set up that final drive of the game.
It looked like Hibbing stopped it cold until that whistle blew, giving the Eskomos the two free throws to take that two-point lead with 13.8 seconds to play.
Esko, which had six fouls to give, would foul Hibbing twice in the final 10 seconds of play, the second coming with two seconds showing on the clock.
On the ensuing inbounds play, the Bluejackets couldn’t get a shot off in time as the horn sounded, ending the game.
“It shows that we have some fight at the end of the game,” Erickson said. “When we’re tired, we find a way to make sure we make a play to keep us in it, and to make it interesting at the end.
“It was unfortunate that we couldn’t get a good look at the end, but these types of games are the games you want to be playing before playoffs start.”
Aune would lead Hibbing with 13 points. Hawkinson had 11 and Fanci Wiliams 10.
Jayden Karppinen had 20 points to pace Esko. Brenna Stark had 10.
EHS 27 19 — 46
HHS 25 19 — 44
Esko: Jayden Karppinen 20, Brenna Stark 10, Rachel Antonutti 6, Aila Gabel 5, Sarah Wagemaker 2, Ava Korby 2, Avery Kuklinski 1.
Hibbing: Reese Aune 13, Haley Hawkinson 11, Fanci Williams 10, Nora Petrich 5, Emma Kivela 3, Makenzie Clough 2.
Total Fouls: Esko 5; Hibbing 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Esko 8-11; Hibbing 2-2; 3-pointers: Karppinen 3, Antonutti 2, Gabel, Aune, Hawkinson, Petrich, Kivela.
Cherry 84
Carlton 46
CHERRY — Isaac Asuma needed 23 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone against Carlton, so he scored 30 points in the first half to get it out of the way as the Tigers beat the Bulldogs at home Thursday.
“That came up quick,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “He had a calm demeanor. He wanted to get it out of the way and move on.”
Asuma finished with 38 points, followed by Andrew Staples with 10, Noah Asuma nine and Sam Serna and Mason Perkovich each had eight.
Carlton was led by Sam Ojibway with 12 points. Spencer Rousseau and Aaron Schilla both had six.
“Our defense played the best we’ve played all year,” Christianson said. “We played with a lot of energy. We’re getting to the point of the season where the things we’re hammering away on in practice, they’re using it in the games.”
CHS 21 25 — 46
CHS 53 31 — 84
Carlton: Spencer Rousseau 6, Danny Eggert 3, Luukas Korpela 6, Trevor Ojibway 2, Rubesh 3, Aaron Schilla 6, Thompson 2, Kristian Herman 6, Sam Ojibway 12.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 10, Isaac 38, Noah Asuma 9, Sam Serna 8, Izaic Martin 4, Zach Carpenter 2, Nick Serna 2, Bobby Mancini 2, Kaleb Rinderson 2, Mason Perkovich 8.
Total Fouls: Carlton 10; Cherry 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Carlton 6-10; Cherry 8-13; 3-pointers: Rousseau 2, Eggert, Korpela 2, Rubesh, S. Ojibway 2, Staples 2, Isaac Ausuma 5, Noah Asuma, Sam Serna 2.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 61
Hill City/Northland 32
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville became the first girl to hit 1,000 points since Tarah Geisler did it in 2004-2005, scoring 19 points as the Raiders beat the Hornets at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Thursday.
Saville was only a few months old when Geisler accomplished that feat.
“She is a smart player and often sees three plays ahead of what’s happening,” Greenway coach Sarah Wright said. “As her coach, it has been a pleasure coaching her and watching her grow over her high-school career.”
Also hitting double figures for Greenway were Baylie Jo Norris with 13 and Chloe Hansen 12.
Hill City/Northland was led by Ava Smith with 12 points. Lainee Spangler had 10.
HC/N 13 19 — 32
GHS 26 35 — 61
Hill City/Northland: Maycee Lathrop 1, Lainee Spangler 10, Ally Zapzalka 2, Annika Spangler 7, Ava Smith 12.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 8, Baylie Jo Norris 13, Layla Miskvoch 4, Lydia Rajala 2, Chloe Hansen 12, Talia Saville 2, Jadin Saville 19.
Total Fouls: Hill City/Northland 13; Greenway 11; Fouled Out: Lainee Spangler; Free Throws: Hill City/Northland 2-6; Greenway3-10 ; 3-pointers: Smith 2, Hanson, Norris, Jadin Saville.
Nashwauk-Keewatin
Littlefork Big Falls
NASHWAUK — Madi Owens had 27 points as the Spartans beat the Vikings at home Thursday.
Johnnie Waldvogel added 14 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin, and Misty Bozich had 10.
Destiny Piekarski had 32 points for Littlefork-Big Falls.
LBF 23 14 — 37
NK 38 28 — 66
Littlefork-Big Falls: Destiny Piekarski 32, Kayleigh Cassibo 5.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Misty Bozich 10, K Evans 2, Johnnie Waldvogel 14, Madi Owens 27, C Clusiau 2, Kiera Clusiau 2, Chloe Williams 7, Jazzlyn Svaleson 2.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 12; Fouled Out: Cassibo; Free
Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 6-8; Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-16; 3-pointers: Piekarski 4,
Cassibo, Bozich 2, Owens 5, Wiliams.
