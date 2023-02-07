CLOQUET — With things tied at one with under a minute to play in their Section 7A quarterfinal contest with Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team had chances to pull off the upset against the Lumberjacks until nearly the last second.
But a lucky bounce for CEC that led to a goal and an empty netter seconds later dashed the Wolverines hopes late as they were eliminated 3-1 Tuesday night.
Lumberjacks junior Erin Loeb picked up a loose puck near center ice with 30 seconds to go. After beating the only defender close to her, Loeb dished one by Rock Ridge netminder Nola Kwiatkowski, giving CEC the late lead.
The Wolverines took a timeout after the goal to draw up one last play and while they got some shots on ‘Jacks goalie Araya Kiminski, they lost possession late, allowing CEC to put a nail in their coffin with an empty netter just before time expired.
With Rock Ridge head coach Paddy Elsmore unable to be in attendance for Tuesday’s game, assistant coaches Kassie Strand and Jeff Ralston commanded the team from the bench. After the game, Strand said her squad showed up in big ways despite the season-ending loss.
“Going into the game, we didn’t view it as just one game,” Strand said. “We thought of it like we were going period by period. They got the lucky bounce early in the first and I think we came out and we put it to ‘em in the second. We had chances right up until the end and it ended up coming down to a bad bounce that didn’t go our way.
“We’ve preached to these girls that it’s about more than showing up to the game. You have to show up mentally as well. I think they checked in mentally at practice Monday and it really showed. They came together as a team and played their hearts out.”
The Lumberjacks took advantage of an early defensive breakdown from the Wolverines in the first period. Rock Ridge peppered Kiminski with some early shots to get things started but it took less than a minute for CEC to turn the tables.
Gwen Lilly picked up a steal near the Rock Ridge blue line and then dumped it off to Loeb who had all the space in the world behind Kwiatkowski to neatly put it in to give the ‘Jacks a 1-0 lead just 45 seconds into the game.
While the early deficit could easily have taken the Wolverines out of the game, the visitors simply regrouped and got back to work. With neither team finding the back of the net for the rest of the frame, CEC clearly took the first period but things looked up for the Wolverines as they had about 90 seconds of a two-player advantage coming their way to start the second period.
On the first, Strand noted her team’s composure after giving up the early score.
“If this was the beginning of the season, that one goal would have really got our team down but tonight was definitely different and I think that shows our growth. They rallied around each other. The bench was chatter the entire game. I think that really helped the players out on the ice. We were able to support each other through that.”
Coming out with the clear advantage to start the second, the Wolverines didn’t find many scoring opportunities early on as CEC successfully killed off both penalties. Despite that, it was clear Rock Ridge had an extra spring in their steps as they started seeing chances even when both teams were at full strength.
Just over six minutes into the period, the Wolverines tied things up and made it a game. Hailey Huismann fired one at Kiminski. Her shot was blocked but it bounced right to a waiting Alaina Husmann who buried it to make it a 1-1 game.
Successfully killing off a penalty as well later in the period, Strand said the team was firing on all cylinders in the second.
“We didn’t score on that incredible power play chance we had but I think the girls didn’t lose that momentum for the entire second period. We were winning the battles a little bit more than them. We were digging deeper in the corners and got a little more physical. That’s something we chatted about in the locker room; playing the body but also staying disciplined, knowing when it’s appropriate for the D to step up and use each other and I think that definitely came through.”
The two teams put together a third period worthy of all the excitement that comes with a playoff game. While CEC began to outshoot Rock Ridge by a large margin, the chances the Wolverines did get were high quality, leaving the final outcome a mystery until the closing minutes.
With Loeb’s second goal putting Rock Ridge in do or die mode, Strand said all they needed was just one more lucky bounce than what the ‘Jacks got.
“We’ve been in those situations before and we had it written out what our plan was if it came down to that. Nola knew at that point we were just looking to get to the red line and get that extra attacker. We wanted to get it deep and then have patience, even if the clock says otherwise. We had that extra girl right in front of the net hoping we’d get that weird bounce with 30 seconds left.”
The Wolverines, unfortunately, couldn’t get that bounce they needed. With time running out, an empty net goal from CEC put the game away with time expiring seconds after the ensuing faceoff.
Part of a coaching staff all in their first year coaching the Rock Ridge varsity team as well as a former player for the former Eveleth-Gilbert Area team, Strand said the Wolverines gave the staff a season to remember.
“For me personally, this is going back to my roots and coaching the team I grew up playing for. Looking back on it now almost 10 years later being the one behind the bench, this team and the girls have given us the best season we could ask for as first-year coaches. Even coach Elsmore, she’s been tremendous to work underneath. I couldn’t ask for a better head coach and I know she was cheering the girls on from the edge of her seat as well.
“The community really rallied around us tremendously and I think our fan section was louder than theirs at times so I couldn’t be more proud of these girls and their hard work and dedication tonight.”
Graduating just three seniors in Maggie Koskela, Alexa Undeland and Elle Otto, Strand said the sky's the limit for those returning next year.
“I’m incredibly proud. We’re young and we can only go up from here. We have a lot of talent returning. After this game, you tell the girls there’s no reason to hang their heads tonight.”
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Deer River 82,
Ely 72
ELY — The Ely boys’ basketball team fell behind by 17 to visiting Deer River and could never fully complete the comeback Tuesday night as they fell to the Warriors 82-72.
Jack Davies led the Timberwolves in the loss with 23 points including seven made threes. Joey Bianco added 18 and Caid Chittum finished with 17.
Cale Jackson paced the Warriors with a game-high 33 points including seven made threes. Rhett Mundt added 18, Ethan Williams 13 and Caiden Schjenken 10.
Ely head coach Tom McDonald said after the game that the large deficit early prevented his team from being in contention for the win.
“We kept cutting the lead to under 10 but we couldn’t ever get over the hump in the second half,” McDonald said. “Deer River had 25-plus offensive rebounds. We just couldn’t rebound against their athleticism and that was the difference I thought.”
Ely (15-5) returns to action on Friday when they host Mesabi East.
DR 42 40 — 82
Ely 34 38 — 72
Deer River: Cale Jackson 33, Caiden Schjenken 10, Ethan Williams 13, Kayden Gotchie 2, Rhett Mundt 18, Sam Rahier 6; Three pointers: Jackson 7, Schjenken 1, Williams 1, Rahier 2; Free throws: 5-13; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Jake Cochran 4, Joey Bianco 18, Jack Davies 23, Gunnar Hart 2, Caid Chittum 17, Jason Kerntz 2, Erron Anderson 6; Three pointers: Davies 7, Chittum 4; Free throws: 1-5; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
South Ridge 77,
Mesabi East 18
CULVER — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team had no answer for the size and experience of South Ridge Tuesday night, falling 77-18.
Cameron Jones led the Giants in the loss with seven points, all in the first half.
Slayton Stroschein led the Panthers with 23 points.
Mesabi East (2-14) travels to Ely on Friday.
ME 11 7 — 18
SR 49 28 — 77
Mesabi East: Cameron Jones 7, Easton Sahr 2, Dakota Jerde 2, Cooper Sickel 3, Hayden Sampson 4; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 4-5; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
South Ridge: Theo Yellowrobe 6, Tyler Morse 2, Sawyer FierkeLepp 4. Ashton Neudahl 6, Eli Coon 2, Gavin Willeck 11, Sheen Ralidak 13, Austin Josephson 10, Slayton Stroschein 23; Three pointers: Ralidek 2, Stroschein 3; Free throws: 6-7; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 73,
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 60
MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team avenged a loss from earlier this season, taking down Fond du Lac Ojibwe in the rematch, 73-60.
Asher Zubich led the way for the Ranger with 18 points. Nik Jesch added 16, Josh Holmes 12 and Mason Clines 10.
The Ogichidaa were led by Jordell Browns’ 20 points. Anthony Reynolds added 16 and Dannin Savage 11.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (13-7) travels to South Ridge next Tuesday.
FDL 21 39 — 60
MIB 34 39 — 73
Fond du Lac Ojibwe: Jordell Brown 20, Anthony Reynolds 16, Mukwa Bellenger 7, Jordan Brown 6, Dannin Savage 11; Three pointers: Jordell Brown 1, Jorden Brown 2; Free throws 11-20; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Savage.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 2, Asher Zubich 18, Mason Clines 10, Rylen Niska 1, Josh Holmes 12, Nik Jesch 16, Chris King 5, MiCaden Clines 9; Three pointers: Zubich 1, Holmes 1, Mi. Clines 1; Free throws: 16-25; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge 79,
Chisholm 46
EVELETH — The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team blew past the Chisholm Bluestreaks Tuesday night 79-46.
No further information was available on this game as of Tuesday night.
Rock Ridge (15-4) hosts Hinckley-Finlayson Friday night in Eveleth. Chisholm (10-9) hosts Hill City that same night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.