CLOQUET — With things tied at one with under a minute to play in their Section 7A quarterfinal contest with Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team had chances to pull off the upset against the Lumberjacks until nearly the last second.

But a lucky bounce for CEC that led to a goal and an empty netter seconds later dashed the Wolverines hopes late as they were eliminated 3-1 Tuesday night.

