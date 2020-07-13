Lampton, Virginia 16U/18U sweeps Two Harbors

VIRGINIA – Madison Lampton struck out 11 and gave up just two runs to lead Virginia to a doubleheader sweep over Two Harbors Monday night in 16/18U softball action.
The Blue Devils rolled in game one's 13-0 shutout as Lampton went all five innings, fanning eight and walking none in the one-hitter.
Anna Elias led the way at the plate with two hits and four RBI, while Janie Potts connected for two doubles and Lampton added a pair of hits.
Elias had three more hits (including two doubles) in game two's 13-2 win and Mary Skorich added two hits (including a triple).
Lampton went the distance again in game two, striking out three, walking three and allowing five hits.
