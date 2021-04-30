Lamppa, Toewe tie for top golf honor

HOYT LAKES — Mesabi East’s Maggie Lamppa and Hibbing’s Kate Toewe each fired a 48 to tie for medalist honors at Thursday’s East Range Conference Meet at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course.
The Giants picked up a dominating win, though, as they carded a 211 to capture the meet by 15 strokes over Rock Ridge (226).
Lamppa, a junior, has been on fire all year and has already won two meets and tied for medalist honors Thursday.
Mesabi East head coach Steve Grams said Lamppa started the year a bit earlier than everyone else by going to Oklahoma with her dad and playing 256 holes. Since coming back to start the season up north, she has been consistent with the driver, while the putter is helping her out a ton.
Grams said his team as a whole is putting in a lot of time and hopes to keep the scores dropping. The goal is to get under 200 as a team, he added.
Other top individuals in Thursday’s meet were Morgan Burnett of North Woods in third place with a 49, Izzy Depew of Mesabi East with a 50, Britta Nordin of Rock Ridge and Kelby Anderson of International Falls both with 51, Tori Olson of North Woods with a 53 and Gianna Lay of Mesabi East with a 55.
In the team competition, Mesabi East and Rock Ridge were followed by North Woods at 228 and Hibbing at 258.
The other Mesabi East scores were as follows: Allie Lamppa at 58, Kara Swanson at 59, Sammy Doherty at 61, Bella Ruotsalainen at 62, Lexie Nyman at 69 and Anicka Stanek at 72.
Mesabi East plays in Hibbing on Monday.
