CHISHOLM — In the history of the Chisholm High School boys and girls cross country teams, there’s only been two coaches — Frank Urbia and Don LaLonde.
Urbia retired from the post in the early 2000s, and that’s when LaLonde took over.
Well, LaLonde will be coaching in his final season as Bluestreak coach when the 2002 comes to a conclusion in October.
“I’m only the second cross country coach,” LaLonde said. “Frank did this for 40-some years. I want to get somebody to take over and continue the program. My first year, I had two kids, the two Tolo girls. That was my team.
“It’s grown to 27 and I have 15 this year. With the size of our school, to have 15 kids that aren’t in football, volleyball and swimming, that’s pretty good.”
LaLonde has three senior boys on this team, Charlie Thompson, Sean Connor and Warren Novak.
“The seniors that I have have been here since the sixth-grade,” LaLonde said. “They’ve gotten better in increments. I’d like to see them make that next jump now. They need to drop down to where they can start competing for state places.
“Two of my young ladies are at that point right now. I’m expecting one or both of them to be in the top 10 or 15 at the section.”
Those two girls are Destiny Schmitz who is an eighth-grader and Olivia Pascuzzi, who is a seventh-grader.
Joining Thompson, Connor and Novak on the boys team will be Ben Thompson (junior), Pace Yukich (sophomore), Isaac Fleming (freshman), Carter Pender (eighth-grade. Tristen Holewa (eighth-grade), Daniel Perpich (freshmen) and Noah Verant (sophomore).
“Isaac should be up there, and Carter comes from a family of runners,” LaLonde said. “He’s just figuring out how to do this. He has potential in his future.”
LaLonde is hoping to better his team scores with the boys.
“We do look at it more individually, dropping times,” LaLonde said. “You’re not racing against 150 kids. You’re racing against the clock. They have individual goals. We haven’t had a boy run in the 18s for awhile.
“Sean wants to get down into the 18s, as does Charlie. It’s within their reach, but it depends on how hard they work.”
On the girls side, Schmitz may not be a proven commodity just yet, but she’s close. Olivia is close, too.
“They’re right there,” LaLonde said. “They were half of a good 4x800 in the spring. Looking down the line, there’s some talent coming up.”
The best scenario for LaLonde to end his career as coach would be to get some runners to state.
“One or two would be just fine,” LaLonde said. “It would be a fun way to end. The last boy we had was Adam Stainiger. I’ve never had a girl go to state. That last one was probably Jackie Zahorsky or in that era.”
