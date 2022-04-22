HIBBING — For the first time this season, the Hibbing High School girls track team will be getting outside.
The Bluejackets will be competing in the St. Francis Invite, beginning at 10 a.m., and Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan doesn’t know what to expect.
She’s just happy to get her athletes out of the gym and onto a real track.
“It’s definitely going to be interesting,” Sullivan said. “I’m excited. I think the kids are excited to get outside. They are more than ready. I think they’re getting a little anxious, in fact.
“It’s hard being cooped up for so long, and it’s frustrating at the same time.”
Having competed in four indoor meets, getting outside will open some of Hibbing’s eyes for the first time out.
“They will realize that we have to work a lot harder than what we have been in order to fall in place for where we need to for sections,” Sullivan said. “We’ll see. We’ll kind of play it by ear. We’re battling injuries already, and a lot of that is being stuck inside, and beating our bodies down on these hard floors.
“We haven’t been able to do what we need to do.”
As far as approaching the meet, Sullivan will follow her same methods that she used for the indoor meets.
“I don’t want to change anything up for them,” Sullivan said. “I want them to realize that this is normal, this is the routine. All they’re going to do is follow the same routine. I’m not going to change anything prior to.
“I want to keep that consistency more than anything.”
With that said, Sullivan doesn’t want any of her athletes to injure themselves, so she might get a little conservative with some of her athletes.
“At the same time, a lot of that is with the people that might have something nagging them already, “Sullivan said. “We want to monitor them. I have a couple of people that have a full load, four events.
“They’re not all three running or all field events.”
This will be a good chance for some of Sulivan’s athletes to shine.
“I want them to have the experience of being outside,” Sullivan said. “They have to fall back into that routine. They have to make sure they’re warming up properly. That’s going to be the most important part.
“I don’t know if the efficiency of being outside is going to be the same as being inside. Being outside with the weather being so different is hard. A lot of these kids still don’t understand that they need a light sweat before you race.”
