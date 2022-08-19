EVELETH — One of the last Wolverine teams to form, the Rock Ridge volleyball team is under the gun and first-year head coach Amy Kvaternik is well aware of the challenges in front of her and the rest of the program as they look for liftoff in 2022.

Today, the Wolverines will see what they can put on the court as they attend their first set of scrimmages in Hibbing. Next week, they’ll also attend scrimmages in Esko and Silver Bay.

