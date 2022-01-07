HIBBING — Drew Kubena was only four-years-old when his uncle, Andy, passed away as a result of a car accident in Albert Lea.
Kubena, who is the son of Andy’s sister Jacki, doesn’t remember much about his uncle’s passing, but that doesn’t make the loss less painful.
Andy, who was 35-years-old at the time, was a football and hockey player for Hibbing High School, having earned a scholarship to play football at St. Cloud State University. On the Bluejacket hockey team, he was an imposing figure on the blueline, standing 6-feet-4-inches tall, who wore No. 18.
After wearing No. 15 in his career on the Hibbing/Chisholm hockey team, Drew decided it was time to honor his uncle’s memory, so he switched back to No. 18 to do that.
So far, Drew is doing that number proud as a blueliner for Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz.
“I wasn’t old enough to comprehend it, but it still hurt,” Kubena said. “In our family, it was two brothers, my mom and my grandma. That’s all that was left, so when that happened, it was another heartbreak after my grandpa had just passed away.
“It was hard.
“I had always been No. 18 in my younger years because of my uncle, so that number had always stuck with me. He was my role model, so I figured I would get it back for my senior season.”
Kubena, or Cubby as Rewertz calls him, may not have known his uncle that well, but the Hibbing/Chisholm mentor was a freshman on the boys hockey team when Andy was a senior in 1991.
He has fond memories of Kubena.
“He was a great guy. He was a big, physical guy,” Rewertz said. “He played hard all of the time. He got that scholarship to St. Cloud State, so that tells you what kind of guy he was.
“I enjoyed our time together as hockey players.”
When Rewertz was handing out jerseys at the beginning of the year, Drew approached him and asked him if he could be No. 18.
“He said, ‘Would it be OK coach if I take No. 18? That’s the number my uncle wore,’” Rewertz said. “I said, ‘Great. That would be a nice tribute to him.’ Andy was a gentle giant. He was one of the nicest guys, fun to be around.
“He always treated everyone with respect. He was a great teammate. Cubby has a lot of the same attributes. He’s a good kid. He’s always smiling. He’s always bringing energy, even when he’s down or sick, you would never know it if you were up in the stands watching him.”
Drew said the change was a last-minute decision.
With Trevor Lehman having graduated, the No. 18 was open.
His half brother, Blaydon McCue, wanted the number, but Drew, being the senior on the team, decided he was going to take the jersey.
“I was going to stick with 15, then I was like, ‘No, I’m going to have it,’” Drew said. “I had seniority, so I exchanged it right away. Something clicked. It was nice to get that number again.”
Everytime he puts that jersey on, he thinks about his uncle.
“It gives me the feeling of intimidation, and now I can do that,” Kubena said. “That’s all I get out of it. There’s many more things, but that sums it up. You have to give it your all. You can’t embarrass the number.
“I’m an overachiever, and that’s never enough. I’m never satisfied with my game. I can always give more.”
That’s the kind of attitude Rewertz likes.
“He’s a great leader,” Rewertz said. “You couldn’t ask for a better guy to have, not only in the locker room, but on the ice. Anyone who was at the holiday tournament can see the type of effort that he puts into every game.
“He’s one of the smaller guys on the team (145 pounds), but he’s the most physical player we have. He sacrifices his body in every game. I wouldn’t care if he wanted to go out there in a practice jersey. It wouldn’t matter to him.”
All Kubena wants to do is emulate how his uncle played, with physicality.
“I never saw him play, but I have high hopes of how he played,” Kubena said. “The defensive part of it, I don’t care if you’re the biggest kid on the ice or not, my goal is to get the puck away from you.
“You’re not going to scare me. I like skating and being physical. The intimidation factor… I take pride in that.”
