Kneepkens, Hilltoppers down Virginia, 85-67

VIRGINIA — Gianna Kneepkens made it clear early she was on a mission.
The Division I recruit for Duluth Marshall didn’t let up for a second as she poured in 54 points to lead her squad to an 85-67 win over Virginia.
“She’s good,’’ Blue Devils head coach Spencer Aune said after the game. “I thought we did as much as we could to try and deter her. She just simply doesn’t miss very often. She’s as good as there is in this state obviously.’’
Kneepkens led Duluth Marshall’s aggressive press, which lasted the entire game and set the tone for the fast-paced contest.
“We know that’s their game. One hundred percent they want to just fly around and they want to get Gianna as many shots as possible in the open. To do that you want to run. You don’t want to set up in the half court. You want to run, run, run and get us scrambling.’’
The Hilltoppers did that early as they got out to a 13-7 lead. Kneepkens led the way with her shot making, rebounds and assists.
The Blue Devils never gave up and cut the deficit to 25-21 behind Lexiss Trygg (24 points on the night), Aleksia Tollefson and Rian Aune.
Kneepkens got rolling once again, scoring from inside and way downtown to extend the lead to 49-30 at intermission.
Despite the efforts of Trygg, Aune, Anna Fink and Sophie Christofferson, the Hilltoppers were able to take a 63-40 lead, which was their largest of the game.
Virginia still didn’t give in as Fink was driving for baskets, stealing the basketball and scoring from long range to cut into the lead. A jumper from Trygg, a driving basket by Fink and two free throws from Fink had the lead down to 72-61 with 4:52 to play.
However, Kneepkens responded with six straight points and it was quickly 78-61.
The Blue Devils just couldn’t get over the hump and Marshall scored the 18-point victory.
“I’m so proud of how our team battled all night long. We could've given up easy and we cut it to 12. If we could’ve been a little more patient offensively. That’s really what we wanted to do with it,’’ Aune said.
“In the game, they press and it's’ designed to speed us up. We preached the last couple of days that we want to break the pressure and relax and get it inside. We did that when we got the run going. That’s what we were doing better.’’
The Blue Devils couldn’t keep that up all night, however.
“It’s tough to do that when they're pressuring you. It looks like you’re open and so you’re gonna take that shot. But sometimes you’re rushing because you’re not set,’’ the coach added. “We wanted to still take good shots, but sometimes we were just taking them a hair too quick instead of looking to see if we could get it inside first.’’
Aune added the Hilltoppers just hit so many shots, including a few 3-pointers that were banked in.
“They’re a good shooting team and I thought we did a pretty good job, especially in the second half, of getting back to our game plan a little bit better. I can’t wait to get a chance to play them one more time this year. I think it would be a fun game to play again.’’
Asked about Kneepkens, who is going to Utah to play college ball, Aune said, “she just can shoot the lights out. She can drive, she can shoot. You have to pick her up at half court, as you can see tonight.
“I think we showed we can compete,’’ he added. “We got ourselves back (to within 11 points). We battled and I’m proud of them for that.’’
The Blue Devils also got 13 points from Anna Fink and 10 from Rian Aune.
Virginia (9-3) plays at International Falls on Thursday.
D. Marshall 49 36 — 85
Virginia 30 37 — 67
DM: Ava Meierotto 3, Ada Skafte 3, Gianna Kneepkens 54, Merlea Mrozik 7, Laila Monroe 4, Ruby Swanson 2, Pearl Swanson 12. 3-pointers: Meierotto 1, Skafte 1, Kneepkens 6, Mrozik 2, P. Swanson 1. Free throws: 10-13. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
VHS: Anna Fink 13, Rian Aune 10, Emma Lamppa 2, Lexiss Trygg 24, Paige Maki 2, Kelsey Squires 4, Sophie Christofferson 4, Aleksia Tollefson 8. 3-pointers: Fink 1, Aune 1. Free throws: 13-15. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Duluth Marshall 70,
Eveleth-Gilbert 54
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears were led by Will Bittmann with 18 points and Jake Sickel with 12, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Hilltoppers scored a 70-54 road victory.
Duluth Marshall was paced by Jasper Timm with 18 points and Oscar Timm with 16.
E-G (9-2) plays at Greenway Tuesday.
D. Marshall 37 33 — 70
Eveleth-Gilbert 22 32 — 54
DM: Jasper Timm 18, Ben Bergeron 6, Mason Boos 11, Brooks Johnson 9, Alex Olson 10, Oscar Timm 16. 3-pointers: J. Timm 3, Bergeron 1, Boos 1, Johnson 3, O. Timm 1. Free throws: 9-13. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
E-G: Carter Mavec 7, AJ Roen 6, Carter Flannigan 4, Josh Creer-Oberstar 7, Jake Sickel 12, Will Bittmann 18. 3-pointers: Roen 2. Free throws: 12-18. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 77,
Northeast Range 52
At Babbitt, the Grizzlies were paced by Madison Spears with 21 points and Hannah Kinsey with 20 as they downed Northeast Range 77-52.
Nighthawks head coach Paxton Goodsky said the size of North Woods proved to be the difference in Tuesday’s game.
He was still pleased that his club was down only 37-32 at the half and was putting a good offensive effort together. That is something Northeast Range has struggled with this season.
“I thought we came out of the gate ready to go,’’ Goodsky said. “We came out with a little more intensity I think.’’
The offense was helped by the return of Jenna Smith (9 points) and a 12-point effort from Thia Lossing.
Northeast Range hosts Greenway on Friday. North Woods (5-5) hosts Mountain Iron-Buhl Saturday night.
N. Woods 37 40 — 77
NE Range 32 20 — 52
NW: Helen Koch 6, Madi Dantes 7, Shyla Adams 2, Hannah Kinsey 20, Kianna LaRoque 6, Hannah Cheney 10, Talise Goodsky 5, Madison Spears 21. 3-pointers: Dantes 1, Kinsey 2, LaRoque 1. Free throws: 13-30. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: LaRoque.
NER: Aili Bee 7, Morgan Bush 3, Maizy Sundblad 9, Erin Backe 1, Natalie Nelmark 2, Jenna Smith 9, Alexia Lightfeather 1, Thia Lossing 12, Willa Koivisto 8. 3-pointers: Bee 1, Bush 1, Sundblad 1, Smith 1, Lossing 1, Koivisto 1. Free throws: 10-22. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Nelmark.
