BECKER — North Woods senior golfer Davis Kleppe capped off his final state tournament appearance on Wednesday firing an 81, giving him a two-day total of 166 to take 29th place.
Improving on his Day 1 score by four strokes, Grizzlies head coach Will Kleppe said Davis found some issues putting, but played well otherwise.
“It was a little better on his second day,” Kleppe said. “He hit the ball very well, probably the best he hit it over these two days. He did struggle to putt and we knew that was going to be a challenge. The greens were going to present a little bit of an obstacle and they did that today. Overall, he hit the ball much better and gave himself some good opportunities. It was an improvement, but not as great as he had hoped.”
With conditions going from scorching temps the day before to cooler weather with some rain, Kleppe said the round ran smoothly for the most part.
“He was on the course early after about 7:30 and there were no real delays on the day. The temps cooled off and we saw a bit of a rainshower but overall it was real nice. He got on the course and got rolling. It was a good way to wrap it up.”
Playing in his final golf event of his high school career, Kleppe said his son should feel positively about what he’s done over the years.
“I think he feels pretty good about it. We talked about it today. The fact that you’re playing golf on the very last day of your senior season, there’s no questions left out there. He was there at the end so I think he can look at it as mission accomplished.”
On his own time coaching his son, Kleppe said it was a good way to close things out.
“It was nice to walk up the 18th fairway with him and hug him off the green on the last putt. The rounds of golf made us a lot closer and it made me proud seeing his career from seventh grade until now. There’s no better way as a coach than to end it at the state tournament so I think we both felt some kind of closure there.”
—
In the Class AA State Tournament, Rock Ridge sophomore Ian Mikulich fired an 87 on his second and final day at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, putting him in 78th place at his first state tournament.
Shooting a 90 on the first day, Mikulich cut his score by three strokes in his final 18 holes of the season.
The Rock Ridge coaching staff did not return a call to the Mesabi Tribune prior to this edition’s deadline.
—
The Class A and Class AA girls’ state meets were still underway while this edition went to press. Results from Day 2 will be in Friday’s Mesabi Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.