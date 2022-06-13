COOK — North Woods’ Davis Kleppe may have already donned his cap and gown and grabbed his high school diploma, but the Grizzlies senior still has one thing left to finish before he closes this chapter in his life.
Kleppe will take care of that over the next two days as he competes in the Class A State Golf Meet at Pebble Creek in Becker.
Father and head coach to Davis, Will Kleppe says his son has gotten through the busy graduation season and looks ready to tackle the state meet one last time.
“He’s been playing plenty of golf and hitting the range when he can,” Kleppe said of his son. “We got through graduation and all the things that go along with it and now he’s back in that routine of playing some golf and working on a few things.
“He’s been down there before. He knows the course. He has a pretty good mental picture of what needs to be done down there.”
Will Kleppe says Davis is hoping for two sub-80 rounds to close out his high school golf career.
“If that happens, I think he’s going to be very satisfied with the results. If the course beats him up a bit hopefully he’ll regroup and put a good second day together. Overall, I think he’s ready to go.”
Taking fourth place at sections nearly three weeks ago, Will said Davis had hoped for a better two-day score, but ultimately, he did enough to keep his season going.
“I had to remind him that you can’t get too frustrated with yourself. We hadn’t played much golf at this point in the season with how uncooperative the weather was this year. He came away with a better perspective after that I think. He did what he had to do which was make it to state and give himself another opportunity to play.”
Having some experience already at Pebble Creek, Kleppe believes the key to success for his recent grad will be confidence.
“When you get down to Becker, the greens tend to be really fast. It’s unlike anything we tend to deal with up here. I think it’ll be a matter of just being confident in your short game, knowing where to put the ball on the green. If you can control that in your short game, you give yourself a chance to roll some putts.
“The course plays pretty long after seeing it all these years. He was down there as an eighth and ninth grader and I think that worked against him. He just didn’t hit it far enough but now he does so that shouldn’t be a challenge for him. It’ll be about making good shot selections, getting on the greens and putting well.”
Kleppe says this will be his last season coaching any high school sport. To close out his time as a golf coach with his son at the state meet, that’s an opportunity the veteran coach is looking forward to.
“That’s kind of cool to think about. I’ve retired from coaching now so to be able to go down for one last state tourney as father and son, I feel very fortunate. I’ve been able to do that with both my boys, Chase and Davis. To go to state in three different sports (head coach in basketball and golf, assistant in football), having that experience is something I won’t forget.
“Going down with just Davis, I get to give him my full attention. I can help him focused and walk with him and hopefully just enjoy the rounds. If there’s something I can help him with I can certainly do that. I’ll end up being pretty reflective of it all by the time we’re done but I’m just very fortunate I get to do this one more time.”
Will says his son might not be as openly reflective, but it’s clear his demeanor and mental game has only improved as the years have gone by.
“The first couple years he went to state, he got frustrated easily. He had kind of that immaturity as one would expect and he would get frustrated to go with it. As a senior, he’s matured a lot and he can handle the shots a lot better. Our relationship on the course has gotten better and if he’s getting frustrated, he can let me know he’s just going to take some time to himself. When the moment passes, he’ll come to me for help and we’re back in business. I think after all this time, we can handle a couple of 18-hole rounds together,” Kleppe joked.
With the success of Davis, as well as the girls’ team, Kleppe says the entire experience will hopefully be a positive one.
“We’re pretty excited to go down there and see some familiar faces. It’s a good way to wrap up the year with Davis and all the girls making it. If the weather cooperates, it’ll be a great time for everybody involved.”
Kleppe’s tee time today at Pebble Creek is set for 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.