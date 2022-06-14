BECKER — North Woods senior Davis Kleppe sits tied for 28th after the first day of the Class A State Golf Meet at Pebble Creek in Becker.
Kleppe fired a 13-over 85, putting himself inside the top third of the 87-golfer field heading into today’s final round.
Kleppe sits 12 strokes back of co-leaders Cole Witherow of New Life Academy and Noah Scullard-Bender of Duluth Marshall.
Grizzlies head coach Will Kleppe said Davis had some issues on the front nine, but shot a marvelous back nine to salvage what he could from the round.
“He played the first four holes even but then he got into some trouble with some out of bounds on hole No. 7,” Kleppe said. “He had a couple three-putts which can happen down here. The first nine weren’t what he wanted but he made a great comeback on the back and went two-over there. For an 85, it wasn’t the score he was looking for but as rough as the front nine were, I thought he made a great comeback.”
Looking ahead to the second round today, Kleppe says his senior golfer will hopefully put the nerves away and come out stronger with some more favorable course conditions.
“He should be pretty loose tomorrow. It was 95 degrees with 35 mph winds today. Tomorrow it’ll cool down and maybe rain a bit. The conditions will change dramatically. I think he was pretty disappointed with the way 5-7 got away from him but I anticipate he’ll have better luck on those and be able to visualize the shots he needs to get it done. We’ll see how he does with a clearer head on the second day.”
At the Class AA State Meet at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, Rock Ridge sophomore Ian Mikulich fired an 18-over 90 and finds himself in 76th place heading into the final day.
Not what he had hoped for on the first day of his first state meet, Rock Ridge co-head coach Mike Plesha said Mikulich saw some troubles after a solid start.
“It didn’t go as planned,” Plesha said. “He started off really strong. The first three holes went really well. One bad shot kind of got in his head and then it took him quite a while to get out of it. His short game struggled a bit today. Chipping and putting were his downfall. Ball striking, he was doing just fine.”
Heading into today, Plesha says Mikulich should be more prepared for what’s to come.
“I think he knows what he has to do now and he has a better idea of how he wants to play each hole. He has a plan and hopefully he can get down to 80 or so and we’ll go from there.”
Tee times for the final round are set to start at 7:30 a.m. today.
