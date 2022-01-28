HIBBING — It looked like the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team had their game with Superior well in hand.
After all, the Bluejackets had a 2-0 lead with under five minutes to play, they were outshooting the Spartans 2-to-1, and Hibbing/Chisholm was on the power play.
That’s where things took a turn for the worse.
Superior scored a short-handed goal, then got the tying goal just 39 seconds later as the game turned 180-degrees.
Fortunately for the Bluejackets, they persevered and when Kasey Kemp scored 2:30 into overtime, Hibbing/Chisholm escaped with a 3-2 victory Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena,
Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz didn’t want the game to go into an extra session, but he learned something about his teams’ ability to withstand adversity.
“It was a good win for us,” Rewertz said. “It forced us to have to battle. We talk about character all of the time. To find a way, after giving up two goals late, we could have easily felt sorry for ourselves.
“We didn’t. I thought we controlled the overtime, and luckily, we found the back of the net. We have good character in that locker room. The kids come to work, and they work hard every day. It’s nice to see them get rewarded.”
Working hard got Hibbing/Chisholm a 2-0 lead after the first period.
Nathan Rude would score just 24 seconds into the period for his first varsity goal, then at 15:07, Keeghan Fink wristed a shot past Spartan goalie Trevor Soderlund for that two-goal advantage.
“We came at them hard,” Rewertz said. “We got that first one, then the second one was off the draw. We won a quick battle, and got the puck to the net. Good things happen when you work hard and you get pucks to the net.”
After that, the game became a penalty-fest, as both teams took a combined seven penalties in the second and third periods.
Both Superior and the Bluejackets were perfect on their penalty kills, but as a result of that, there was no rhythm to the game.
“It was hard for both teams to get any flow through the second, and even the early part of the third,” Rewertz said. “We started the third with a power play, then they got a power play.
“It’s hard. We have a lot of depth, and we wanted to try to get our depth into the game. It’s hard when you’re killing penalties or you’re on the power play.”
It was on Hibbing/Chisholm’s last power play that the trouble began.
With the puck behind the Bluejackets’ net, there was some miscommunication, and Carter Petit slid the puck into an empty net to make it 2-1 at 13:12.
“There was a guy coming in hard, so we wanted to move it,” Rewertz said. “We mishandled it a little bit, and they ended up on it. After that, we had to battle. It was game on from there.”
Less than a minute later, Hibbing/Chisholm turned the puck over in its zone, and this time, Trevor Anderson jumped on it and scored at 14:33 to tie it 2-2.
Just like that, the Bluejackets’ comfortable lead was gone.
“It was in hand,” Rewertz said. “It was toward the end of the game, and from a momentum standpoint, it gave them some life. They only had 12 shots at the time, then they got that second one.
“At that point It was, ‘Hang on.’”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Evan Radovich had to make three early saves in overtime, then Beau Frider picked up a loose puck and skated in toward the Spartans’ net.
He put a backhand on Soderlund, and the puck bounced out in the slot. Kemp jumped on it and scored over Soderlund’s left shoulder for the game-winner.
“We want to play fast, and we want to play hard,” Rewertz said. “It was an aggressive forecheck on Beau’s part. The puck bounced out, and Kemp was the recipient from the hard work from Frider.”
Radovich would go on to make 15 saves. Soderlund had 27 stops.
SHS 0 0 2 0 — 2
HC 2 0 0 1 — 3
First Period — 1. HC, Nathan Rude (Keeghan Fink, Kasey Kemp), :24; 2. HC, Fink (Beau Frider, Kemp), 15:07.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 3. S, Carter Petit (Trevor Anderson), sh, 13:12; 4. S, Anderson (Carson Gotelaere), 14:33.
Overtime — 5. HC, Kemp (Frider, Blaydon McCue), 2:30.
Goalie Saves — Superior, Trevor Soderlund 9-8-10-0—27; Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 3-7-2-3—15.
Penalties — Superior 6-12; Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12.
Girls Basketball
Two Harbors 58
Greenway 49
COLERAINE — Karly Holm had 23 points as the Agates beat the Raiders in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Two Harbors was Rachel Bopp with 15.
Jadin Saville finished with 22 points for Greenway. Klara Finke had 16.
TH 26 32 — 58
GHS 28 21 — 49
Two Harbors: Karly Holm 23, Paige Haugen 4, Rachel Bopp 15, Olivia Fosness 6, Ava Fosness 8.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 2, Klara Finke 16, Layla Miskovich 7, Talia Saville 2, Jadin Saville 22.
Total Fouls: Two Harbors 17; Greenway 17; Fouled Out: Talis Saville; Free Throws: Two Harbors 11-20; Greenway 20-29; 3-pointers: Holm 2, Bopp 2, Finke, Jadin Saville 2.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 65
International Falls 48
INT’L. FALLS — Mathias Macknight had 19 points, with two 3-pointers, to lead the Raiders past the Broncos in the Iron Range Conference game Thursday.
Grant Hansen had 17 points for Greenway, and Westin Smith had 12.
Jett Tomczak had 19 points to lead International Falls.
GHS 39 26 — 65
IF 20 28 — 48
Greenway: Westin Smith 12, Grant Hansen 17, Mathias Macknight 19, Grant Rychart 9, Tyler Swedeen 8.
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 7, Knute Boerger 6, Jett Tomczak 19, Lammin Barron 6, Ben Smith 2, Owen Wherley 8.
Total Fouls: Greenway NA; International Falls NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Greenway 6-13; International Falls 10-17; 3-pointers: Smith 4, Hansen 3, Macknight 2, Rychart, Sweden, Greenlee, Boerger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.