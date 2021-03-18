HIBBING — One down, three to go.
The Cherry and Chisholm High School girls basketball teams both passed their first tests in the Section 7A playoffs, and now it’s on to round two.
That round begins today when the No. 2 seeded Tigers host No. 7 Floodwood, and the No. 5 seeded Bluestreaks travel to Cromwell-Wright to take on the No. 4 seeded Cardinals. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Floodwood at Cherry
CHERRY — Cherry got past Northeast Range in dominating fashion.
“I thought we executed on offense,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said. “We were patient and got good looks as we ran through our offense. We were more efficient with the amount of possessions we had.
“We were getting a lot of shots. We got a lot of quality out of it.”
The Polar Bears, who are 10-6, won’t go away quietly, and that’s why the Tigers need to keep their offense firing on all cylinders.
“We’re going to keep doing the same thing,” Sauter said. “We’ll pressure full court and speed up the game for them to make them play a little faster. We want to make them uncomfortable.
“If we get easy looks out of it, we’ll take the easy looks, too.”
Sauter said he doesn’t know much about Floodwood because the two teams didn’t get the chance to play each other this year, but he’s hoping his team can take advantage of their presence in the paint with Jessa Schroetter, Elle Ridge and Kacie Zganjar.
“They have been playing well there during our last two or three games,” Sauter said. “They’ve been decisive making strong, quality moves to finish their plays. We like to work through the inside, even if we're looking for threes.
“We like to go through the post, then kick it out. I want to see them touch the ball on our possessions, whether they shoot it or not. It doesn’t matter. Once you get it on the inside, that should open things up on the outside, especially later in the game.”
Like against the Nighthawks, Sauter wants to jump on Floodwood early.
“We need a fast start,” Sauter said. “We need to finish our plays early, get that lead, then beat them down on defense. We have to make it tough for them to get good looks. We have to execute what we want to do.”
Chisholm at Cromwell
CHISHOLM — Last year, the Bluestreaks advanced all the way to Final Four, then met Cromwell-Wright, which ended Chisholm’s season.
The Cardinals lost a few good players off of that squad, but Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske knows her team has its work cut out for them in this quarterfinal contest.
“They’re good,” Pioske said. “They’re fast. They have a good program. I know they lost a few seniors, but they have a good group back. We believe we can win if we play the game we need to play.”
Chisholm will have to play an aggressive man-to-man defense.
Pioske won’t have a problem getting her team to play aggressive.
“We have some good defensive players,” Pioske said. “That will be a key factor today. We have to stay fast with our defense, and keep them from scoring. We can’t let anything get into our heads.
“In the playoffs, it’s completely different. They’re a completely different team from last year. They lost players, but we have the exact same team. We’re a year older and stronger.”
With the scoring ability of Cromwell-Wright, Chisholm must match them point-for-point. The Bluestreaks scoring must be consistent.
“Or at least getting a second shot,” Pioske said. “That will be a key. They’re consistent with their shooting. If we miss a shot and they get a rebound, they have a chance at hitting their shots.
“We don’t want them to get any momentum going.”
Pioske likes the way this team is playing at the moment, and with that experience under their belts, the Bluestreaks could pull off a surprise.
“Last year, they were nervous, not knowing what to expect,” Pioske said. “They’re more prepared and ready this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.