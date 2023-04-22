CHISHOLM—Most coaches would like to have some seniors on their team because they provide leadership to the younger players.
Unfortunately for Chisholm High School baseball coach Tim Provinzino, he doesn’t have the luxury, but he does have a large group of juniors that can take over that leadership role.
That group includes, Sean Fleming, Aiden Perkovich, Trent Forsline, Blake Warner, Mason Yaroscak and Eli Pessenda.
“It’s always nice to have seniors around, but we’ll have to look to our underclassmen,” Provinzino said. “We have some kids that have played for awhile, a couple of years. We’re not looking at any one or two guys. It’s going to take a collective group working together.
“It’s nice to have a leader or two, but maybe this will help us work through the year and get better.”
There’s two sophomores, Dominic Pascuzzi and Lawrence Oberg, and three freshmen, Andrew Sundquist, Isaac Fleming and Logan Anderson.
“Some of them have experience,” Provinzino said.
Pitching-wise, Fleming and Pascuzzi will see a lot of work.
“They’re our ost proven at this point,” Provinzino said. “They will get most of the innings going into the season. We have a handful of other guys that will be given a chance to see how they’re going to do.
“Right now, the key is we have to count on kids that have been on the mound, but we have to find another couple of arms.”
Defensively, Provinzino said he lost everything up the middle last season.
“We have to find some kids that can play those positions,” he said. “If we do, we’ll be OK. If we don’t, we’ll be in trouble. It’s going to take some time. We have kids who have a little experience playing in those positions, but not at the varsity level.
“A couple of them will have to step up. They have the ability to do that.”
Offensively, that’s the teams’ biggest question mark.
“With what we have coming back, last year, we struggled as a team at the plate,” Provinzino said. “We have to make some huge strides from last year with our overall team batting average.
“That’s going to be the key, depending on how many at bats we can get this season. Hopefully, we can find a couple of bats we can count on. I prefer a team that can hit their way around the bases, but this year, we’re probably going to be manufacturing some runs.”
Chisholm did make the Final Four last year, and there’s no reason why the Bluestreaks can’t do that again.
“That’s always our goal,” Provinzino said. “I wouldn’t count us out. We’ll have to do a lot of work between now and the playoffs, especially with the kids not having a lot of time on the field.
“With a younger team, sometimes that works out, sometimes it doesn’t. That’s our goal.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.