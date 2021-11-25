Johnson knows he found the perfect fit as Rock Ridge begins first year

VIRGINIA — This past June, Ben Johnson was hired as the first head coach for the Rock Ridge boys’ hockey team. The game of hockey being the greatest passion in his life, Johnson feels ready to lead the Wolverines this season as they get set to play their first ever game next week.
Johnson, who most recently coached at Ely/Tower-Soudan, said his interest in a potential job with Rock Ridge started as soon as he heard the two schools and programs would become one.
“Even before the merger happened, I kind of scouted this area out as far as players and I figured this would be a fun team,” Johnson said Wednesday at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center. “The opportunity came and I got hired to take it on and I’m definitely excited for it.”
Johnson, who grew up in Duluth and came through Duluth East has had a varied career as a player with time spent with the United States Hockey League’s North Iowa Huskies and Rochester Mustangs before playing for the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs.
He began coaching at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, a prep school in Faribault, where he won multiple national titles. Later he coached in Switzerland as well as in the North American Hockey League. With a variety of experience in both playing and coaching, Johnson says the Rock Ridge job is a good fit and where he believes he should be.
“It’s a dream job for me. Being able to stay in this area and coach such good hockey players, it fits well. I’m not planning on going anywhere any time soon and I think I have the right knowledge of the game at all levels to really be a good fit here.”
When his playing days were up, Johnson knew almost immediately that staying involved in the game was the right move for him.
“If you have a passion for something, it just doesn’t go away. I’ve always had the passion for hockey and it’s definitely a major priority in my life and something I want to do. It doesn’t feel like work. To me, it’s the best game on earth so being able to give back and teach these kids, I think that’s the ultimate goal for every hockey player when they’re done.”
Johnson’s staff include assistant coaches Ryan Cobby and Evan Friedlieb behind the bench with him as well as former players in Eveleth-Gilbert’s Cody Hendrickson and Virginia’s Casey Myhre, who works with goalies. Johnson says he feels fortunate that such a strong staff came together to work with him in a short period of time.
“We have every area covered. All the positions are covered and we have Virginia guys and Eveleth-Gilbert guys. You have to surround yourself with good coaches in order to give the kids the best chances they can get and I feel like this is a great staff for the kids.
“We all get along great and we like coming to the rink. It’s fun and we’re all in 100% and that’s what you need to breed success.”
Johnson describes himself as a “player’s coach” and says he had plenty of great coaches growing up to help shape his own coaching style.
“I had Mike Babcock who spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs as my coach in Spokane and Jeff Sauer, the winningest coach in Wisconsin Badgers history. Plenty of great coaches throughout my life that have kind of blended together to help make me the coach I am today.
“In today’s world, you have to be for the players. You have to pay attention to them and make sure they’re feeling good mentally and competing physically. It’s different today than what it was even 10-15 years ago. I treat my players good and make sure they’re not too tired but the biggest thing is making sure they’re good kids and good people. That’s the main thing.”
As the two former programs become one, Johnson says the transition could not have been smoother for a first-year coach.
“In their minds, they’re one team. The whole merge is over. Some teams might not be able to handle it but we pounded that out right away and now we have one team. It’s a good mix of guys not only from Virginia and Eveleth but also Mesabi East, Mountain Iron and Cherry. I’m proud to coach these kids that come together from so many different communities.”
The Wolverines will split their home games between the ITMEC in Virginia as well as the Hippodrome in Eveleth. Blending the old and the new, Johnson says his team doesn’t care where they play, as long as they have ice to skate on.
“We’re very fortunate to have two arenas, that’s for sure. The atmosphere at both is great and having this new facility while being able to honor the history of Eveleth and the Hockey Hall of Fame is great. Conditions will be a little different between the two places but it doesn’t really matter where we play. We’re just happy to have two places to play at.”
In year one, the Wolverines will set the bar high with a goal of making it to the state tournament.
“That’s what these guys want. That’s what we want as coaches. If they can believe that then that’s the first step. Before it’s been about keeping it within a goal or two of Hermantown but that mindset is gone now. We want a piece of them.
“The way they go about their business in the locker room and how they prepare themselves is completely different now and hopefully it pays off in the end. Playing Greenway and winning a jamboree scrimmage is nice but we can’t get too excited. The excitement should come from what’s to come and what’s possible for this team.
Rock Ridge will open the regular season on Tuesday when they travel to Greenway.
(0) comments
