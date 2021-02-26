HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team ended their home season on a sour note Friday.
The Bluejackets wrestled well, but they fell to Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 55-20 and Grand Rapids 48-24 at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing had just lost to the Gators last week, and Pierce was hoping to change things around.
“It was about the same score as last time,” Pierce said. “This time, we made a couple of little changes there early that went the same way as last time. Even at the top, we probably could have made a switch at 220.
“We wanted to get Chris a match. We knew that Dominic Vacura was ranked No. 1, but it was a chance for our eighth-grader to get out there and see where he has to be. We could have made a couple of changes to tighten up the score a little more.”
Hibbing started the dual meet off well as Christian Jelle won by tech fall, 15-0, and Ethan Roy won by fall at 1:59.
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River would go on to win four in a row as Bode DeZelar won by forfeit, Jaxon Janousek won by fall at 56 seconds, Danyn Janousek won by forfeit and Tony Olon won by fall at 3:38.
David Platt stopped that string of wins as he defeated Garrett Underberg 14-7.
“David, that was the match we were hoping for when we had them the first time,” Pierce said. “Underberg is ranked third in the state. He’s a senior. That’s what we were looking for there.
“Getting that match changed some things, too. David pinned the last kid before, so we knew this would be tougher.”
Brogan Beito would win by forfeit for the Gators, the Bryson Larrabee picked up a fallat 1:12.
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River won the last five matches with Ethan Waage winning 8-4, Caleb Vacura winning a 9-1 decision, Nathan Waage winning by fall at 2:24, Dawson Beito winning by fall at 1:50 and Dominik Vacura winning by fall at 43 seconds.
“The effort the kids gave, they came out and performed,” Pierce said. “Maybe not our best performance, but they still performed.”
Grand Rapids 48
Hibbing 24
The Bluejackets were within 12 points, 36-24, before the final two matches, but the Thunderhawks won both of them by fall to pull away for the win.
Even so, Pierce liked the way his wrestlers competed.
“We got some of the match ups that we wanted,” Pierce said. “We won the coin toss, and we ran our guys, and kept it going against them, trying to get matchups. They were giving us some stuff in there, and were taking it.
“I think all of the kids building all of the way up from 106, kept that momentum going. They were ready to wrestle. They were jacked up to be here. They were jacked up to be here to wrestle. We kept it going even though some of the losses.”
Jelle would give Hibbing its first win, an 8-1 decision, but Grand Rapids got a forfeit win from Asher Brenden, a 9-2 decision from Justin Jobe, a forfeit win from Tanner Morlan, a fall by Phillip Keenan at 31 seconds, Zach Wilke fall at 29 seconds and a forfeit win by Ripley Means.
The Bluejackets would win the next four matches, getting a fall by Platt (2:00), a fall from Bryson Larrabee (4:00), a 14-8 win by Cooper Hendrickson and a fall by Thomas Hagen (2:45).
Hendrickson’s win impressed Pierce.
“Cooper and (Tyler) Prebeck, that was huge,” Pierce said. “Prebeck is a senior, and he’s been wrestling a long time. He almost went to the state tournament last year. That was a big, big-time wrestling match for Cooper.”
Mattie Rajala got a 12-5 decision to make it 36-24, but Hibbing’s bid to win came to an end when Clayton Danielson won by fall at 2:24.
Noah Brenden finished off the match with a pin at 2:33.
“It’s nice when you see a little aggressiveness, when they come to wrestle,” Pierce said. “If we can take that on in a couple of different places.. I can’t ask for anything more than when they bring their pride back off of the mat.
“They leave it out there for six minutes. They wrestled tough, and that’s the future I want to see for this team.”
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 55, Hibbing 20
103 — Christian Jelle, H, def. Christian Bergm, tech fall, 15-0, 4:39; 113 — Ethan Roy, H, pinned Elliott Isane, 1:59; 120 — Bode DeZelar, BGBMR, won by forfeit; 126 — Jaxon Janousek, BGBMR, pinned Gabe Martin, :56; 132 — Danyn Janousek, BGBMR, won by forfeit; 138 — Tony Olson, BGBMR, pinned Preston Thronson, 3:38; 145 — David Platt, H, def. Garrett Undebergm 14-7; 152 — Brogan Belto, BGBMR, won by forfeit; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Damien Tuura, 1:12; 170 — Ethan Waage, BGBMR, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 8-4; 182 — Caleb Vacura, BGBMR, def. Thomas Hagen, 9-1; 195 — Nathan Waage, BGBMR, pinned Drew Shay, 2:24; 220 — Dawson Beito, BGBMR, pinned Christopher Woods, 1:50; 285 — Dominik Vacura, BGBMR, pinned Ian Larrabee, :43.
Grand Rapids 48, Hibbing 24
103 — Jelle, H, def. Alex Lehman, 8-1; 113 — Asher Brenden, GR, won by forfeit; 120 — Justin Jobe, GR, def, Ethan Roy, 9-2; 126 — Tanner Morlan, GR, won by forfeit; 132 — Phillip Keenan, GR, pinned Martin, :31; 138 — Zach Wilke, GR, pinned Thronson, :29; 145 — Ripley Means, GR, won by forfeit; 152 — Platt, H, pinned Tim Jobe, 2:00; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Trevor Snetsinger, 4:00; 170 — Hendrickson, H, def. Tyler Prebeck, 14-8; 182 — Hagen, H, pinned Weston Danielson, 2:45; 195 — Matti Rajala, def. Shay, 12-5; 220 — Clayton Danielson, GR, pinned Woods, 2:24; 285 — Noah Brenden, GR, pinned Ian Larrabee, 2:33.
Boys Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 78
Cromwell 31
CROMWELL — Keegan Warmuth had 15 points as the Spartans beat the Cardinals on the road Friday.
Gaige Waldvogel and Brent Keranen both added 12 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin, and Jack Lorenz had 12.
Emmett Clark had six points to lead Cromwell.
NK 45 33 — 78
CHS 14 17 — 31
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 14, Marcus Moore 7, Daniel Clusiau 7, Justice Rebrovich 2, Jeff Lorenz 2, Keegan Warmuth 15, Myles Nagler 2, Isaiah Austad 3, Jack Lorenz 12, Brent Keranen 14.
Cromwell: Michael Zeller 3, Noah Foster 3, Ethan Shelton 8, Nathan Eliason 4, Tate Blomquist 5, Emmett Clark 6, Andrew Kachinske 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 10; Cromwell 2; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 1-3; Cromwell 4-10; 3-pointers: Waldvogel 2, Moore, Daniel Clusiau, Austad, Keranen 2, Zeller, Foster, Shelton.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 76
Ely 46
CHERRY — Jessa Schroeeter had 21 points to lead the Tigers to the victory over the Timberwolves Friday at home.
Also hitting double figures for Cherry were Courtney Sajdak with 18, and Lauren Staples 15.
Grace Latourell had 18 for Ely. Sarah Visser chipped in with 10.
EHS 30 16 — 46
CHS 42 34 — 76
Ely: Madeline Kaleeg 8, Sarah Visser 10, Grace Latourell 18, Rachel Coughlin 4, Madison Rohr 5, Taylor Gibney 2.
Cherry: Kenna Ridge 2, Jessa Schroetter 21, Lauren Staples 15, Courtney Sajdak 18, Danielle Clement 8, Kacie Zganjar 2, Faith Zganjar 2, Jilian Sajdak 8.
Total Fouls: Ely 14; Cherry 16; Fouled Out: Elle Ridge; Free Throws: Ely 9-12; Cherry 13-19; 3-pointers: Visser 2, Latourell 4, Staples 2, Courtney Sajdak, Clement 2, Jillian Sajdak 2.
Greenway 72
Northeast Range 17
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville and Chloe Hansen both had 18 points as the Raiders beat the Nighthawks at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Friday.
Baylie Jo Norris finished with 14 points for Greenway.
Natalie Nelmark had six points for Northeast Range.
NER 11 6 — 17
GHS 48 24 — 72
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 2, Morgan Bush 3, Maizy Sundblad 2, Natalie Nelmark 6, Jenna Smith 4.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 4, Baylie Jo Norris 14, AnDeja Schad 2, Frankie Cuellar 4, Alyizzia Cuellar 4, Chloe Hansen 18, Talia Saville 6, Jadin Saville 18, Hannah Fawcett 2.
Total Fouls: Northeast Range 11; Greenway 3 ; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws; Northeast Range 0-1; Greenway 6-6; 3-pointers: Bush, Jadin Saville 2.
