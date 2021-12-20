Jelle wins for Bluekackets at Jackhammer Invite

PEQUOT LAKES — The Hibbing High School wrestling team had one champion at the Jackhammer Invite Saturday.
Christian Jelle won the individual title at 113 pounds.
Jelle had a first-round bye, then pinned Ryder Jacobs of Irondale/Spring Lake at 1:07. In the quarterfinals, Jelle pinned Turner Beachy of Staples-Motley at 43 seconds.
Jelle then beat Cash Stortz of Big Lake 12-4, then in the finals, Jelle beat Easton Miller of Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus by tech fall, 15-0 at 2:42.
The only other Bluejacket to place was Bryson Larrabee at 160 pounds. The Hibbing junior placed seventh.
In his first match, Larrabee pinned Payden Yeats of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 1:15, then he pinned Callen Abraham of Detroit Lakes at 5:57.
In the quarterfinals, Larrabee lost to Damion Tapio of Rock Ridge 10-6.
In the consolation bracket, Larrabee pinned Earl Stockman of Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus at 1:53.
Larrabee lost to Blake Lorentz of Perhman 6-2, then in the seventh-place match, Larrabee beat Xavier Strehlow of United Clay Becker 10-2.
Thomas Hagen, at 182, advanced deep into that bracket, but came up short of placing.
Hagen had a first-round bye, then he was defeated by Jack Grell of Aitkin 8-5.
In the consolation bracket, Hagen won a 5-0 decision over Tyler Graczyk of Howard Lake-Waverly, then he pinned Flannigan of Rock Ridge in 40 seconds. Hagen pulled off a 4-0 win over Gus Thompson, then lost a 7-3 decision to Trey Tuchtenhagen of Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus.
At 170, Cooper Hendrickson pinned Justin Koehn of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie at 44 seconds, but he was pinned by Cade Jackson of Detroit Lakes in the second round at 4:16.
Hendrickson won his consolation match by fall over Carson Hamre of United Clay Becker at 1:37, but he lost a 10-2 decision to Austin Mundt of Deer River.
At 195, Drew Shay pinned Jack Suendeck of Irondale/Spring Lake at 52 seconds, but he was pinned by Ethan Boll of Crookston at 26 seconds. Shay had to forfeit his match with Carter Engebretson of Thief River Falls.
At 220, Ian Larrabee pinned Parker Adickes of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 23 seconds, then he won a 6-3 decision over Alex Hanrahan of Big Lake.
Larrabee was pinned by Nate Beberg of Andover at 1:12 in the quarterfinals, then he lost 12-10 to Jolson Sargent of Thief River Falls.
At 132, Ethan Roy had a first-round bye, then he fell to Nathan Trotter of Aitkin 3-0. Roy pinned Owen Dvorak of Thief River Falls at 54 seconds, and Henry Thorson of Park Rapids Area at 59 seconds before falling to Devin Hansen of Albany by the score of 2-0.
At 106, Emma Platt was pinned by Mason Christianson of Otter Tail County by fall at 21 seconds, then Jared Ohrn-Mehere of Detroit Lakes at 24 seconds.
At 126, Gabe Martin lost by fall to Dawson Ogee of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 53 seconds, then he was pinned by Owen Winter of Staples-Motley at 1:52.
At 145, Luke Tichy was pinned by Kaden Feldt of Perham at 1:04, then he lost by fall at 19 seconds to Lance Joe Graff of Fergus Falls.
At 152, Trevor VonBrethorst had a first-round bye, then he was pinned by Dane Niemi of New York Mills at 1:45. VonBrethorst lost by fall at 4:20 to Cole Moulzoff of Albany.
At 285, Alex Henderson was pinned by Jackson Ingram of Thief River Falls at 1:04. He lost by fall to Hunter Strom of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie at 3:29.
