ST. PAUL — Hibbing High School 113-pounder Christian Jelle placed sixth at the State Class AA Individual Meet held Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.
Jelle, who won his first-two matches of the meet to advance into the semifinals, took on Kaden Nicolas of Becker.
Nicolas would beat Jelle 7-3, sending the Bluejacket eighth-grader into the wrestleback portion of the meet.
In his next match, Jelle lost a 12-3 major decision to Logan Davis, putting him into the fifth-place match against Cash Sixberry, who he beat in the first round, but this time, he lost a 10-2 major decision.
“It’s a huge mental game,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “His mind set changed. Saturday is a different day than Friday. It steam rolled from there. We knew he had the potential to be a state champion.
“He’ll learn from it mentally, but he did a great job. It was a good tournament for him.”
At 160 pounds, Larrabee got back in the meet when his first-round opponent, Bryce Burkett won his second match.
With a second opportunity, Larrabee won a 2-0 decision over Joe Gardas, which put him against Cade Jackson.
Jackson ended Larrabee’s season with a 3-1 decision.
“Bryson proved that once again, he’s with every single wrestler in the state,” Pierce said. “In his win against Gardas, he was the only one to be Jude Link, who was last year’s state champion.
“He needs to work this summer to get his mind set and skill to win those close matches with the elites in the state. We’ll get him on the other side of that next year.”
At 195 pounds, Drew Shay got a second chance when his first-round opponent, Hayden VanderVoort, won his second match.
Shay took on Logan Bender, but his season ended when he lost a 6-1 decision.
“He had the second seed right out of the gate,” Pierce said. “For that first time at state, it’s a big stage to perform on. Everybody can be a little intimidated at the beginning. That can get in the way sometimes.
“He’ll take this experience with him, and you’ll see a new Drew next year.”
At 220 pounds, Ian Larrabee got into the wrestlebacks when his first-round opponent, Max Olson, won his second match.
Larrabee took on Sam Dioszaghy and lost a 5-1 decision to see his season come to an end.
“He came back and wrestled a solid match,” Pierce said. “He didn’t give up one bit in that match. He realized that he could have had a better first match, but from the start to the end of this match, he gave it everything he had.
“It was good to see him go for it. I told him that he didn’t have to hang his head. He did exactly what we look for, a full six minutes. He can come out of that match with his head up because that’s how he wrestled.”
Both Thomas Hagen at 182 and Cooper Hendrickson at 170 didn’t get back into the meet as both of their first-round opponents lost their second matches of the meet.
“Cooper had a nice draw with LaBelle,” Pierce said. “He had lot to him 7-1 earlier in the season, and this was a closer match. He can wrestle with these guys, too. Thomas had a winnable first match, but mentally, when you go to state, you have to put all of that stuff behind you.
“You have to concentrate and focus on that match like it’s just another tournament. He’ll gain that experience when they go down there one more time.”
