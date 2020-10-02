Jankila sets pool record as Bears dunk Nighthawks, 46-44

BABBITT — Eveleth-Gilbert’s Elli Jankila broke a pool record Thursday in Babbitt to aid the Golden Bears girls swim team past the Nighthawks, 46-44.
Jankila swam the 100 freestyle as an exhibition event, meaning she wouldn’t score any points for competing, but finished with the fastest time of the evening at 56.64. Earlier in the meet, Jankila finished first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.10.
Eveleth-Gilbert also grabbed wins from the 200 medley relay team (Maggie Koskela, Abygail Roush, Jankila, Amara Carey) with a time of 2:17.32 and from Amara Carey in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.96).
The Nighthawks earned their first win of the night in the 200 freestyle with Morgan McClelland winning the event with a time of 2:19.22. They followed that up with a win in the 100 butterfly from Lily Tedrick (1:13.03) and a win in the 100 freestyle from Kelly Thompson (1:04.56).
McClelland picked up her second win of the meet in the 500 freestyle, stopping the clock first with her time of 6:23.78. Following that, Tedrick, McClelland, Anna Larson and Thompson finished first in the 200 freestyle relay with their time of 1:55.41.
Esther Anderson then picked up a win for Northeast Range/Ely in the 100 backstroke, touching the wall at 1:20.06. The meet concluded with Tedrick, McClelland, Olhauser and Thompson finishing first in the 400 freestyle relay, winning the event with their time of 4:16.78.
Despite the multiple first place finishes from the Nighthawks, Eveleth-Gilbert’s stronger finishes down the line carried them to victory in the meet.
Eveleth-Gilbert 46, Northeast Range/Ely 44
200 medley relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert A (Maggie Koskela, Abygail Roush, Elli Jankila, Amara Carey), 2:17.32; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert B (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Mia Stark, Allison Anderson), 2:19.71; 3, Northeast Range/Ely A (Esther Anderson, Evie Cavalier, Cedar Olhauser, McKenna Coughlin), 2:28.19.
200 freestyle: 1, Morgan McClelland, NRE, 2:19.22; 2, Tayler Harju, EG, 2:22.31; 3, Ellie Bjorge, EG, 2:26.97.
200 individual medley: 1, Lily Tedrick, NRE, 2:37.63; 2, Stark, EG, 2:40.47; 3, Heinonen, EG, 2:45.75.
50 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 26.10; 2, Kelly Thompson, NRE, 29.00; 3, Ellie Robillard, EG, 29.50.
100 butterfly: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 1:13.03; 2, Koskela, EG, 1:15.16; 3, Stark, EG, 1:22.81.
100 freestyle: 1, Thompson, NRE, 1:04.56; 2, Bjorge, EG, 1:06.98; 3, Roush, EG, 1:07.00.
500 freestyle: 1, McClelland, NRE, 6:23.78; 2, Harju, EG, 6:33.34; 3, Heinonen, EG, 6:41.31.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, McClelland, Larson, Thompson), 1:55.41; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert A (Carey, Bjorge, Anderson, Stark), 1:56.13; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert B (Jankila, Harju, Roush, Gripp), 1:56.94.
100 backstroke: 1, Anderson, NRE, 1:20.06.
100 breaststroke: 1, Carey, EG, 1:19.96; 2, Grace Sundell, NRE, 1:41.25; 3, Cavalier, NRE, 1:41.34.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Northeast Range/Ely A (Tedrick, McClelland, Olhauser, Thompson), 4:16.78; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert A (Koskela, Bjorge, Heinonen, Roush), 4:24.66; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert B (Carey, Robillard, Harju, Anderson), 4:26.56.
