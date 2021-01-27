EVELETH — Elli Jankila dominated in the post again Tuesday for the Golden Bears en route to a 73-38 win over visiting Duluth Denfeld.
Jankila dropped in 30 points as the Bears got out to a 44-18 halftime lead and never looked back. Eveleth-Gilbert also got 14 points from Morgan Marks and 10 each from Lydia Delich and Amara Wilcox.
Denfeld was led by Lexi Lowinski with 14 points.
The Bears play at Ely on Thursday.
Duluth Denfeld 18 20 — 38
Eveleth-Gilbert 44 29 — 73
DD: Kamryn Hill 9, Aliyah Bartling 2, Jordin Kovach 2, Lexi Lowinski 14, Selah reinertsen 11. 3-pointers: Lowinski 1, Reinertsen 3. Free throws: 6-12. Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.
EG: Anna Westby 3, Lydia Delich 10, Blair Noyes 2, Amara Wilcox 10, Morgan Marks 14, Elli Jankila 30, Lilly Luzovich 2, Cadyn Krmpotich 2. 3-pointers: Westby 1, Marks 2. Free throws: 8-12. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Virginia 63,
ML/WR 42
At Moose Lake, undefeated Virginia used a strong defensive effort to limit the Rebels from beyond the arc and came away with a 63-42 road victory Tuesday.
Moose Lake/Willow River was limited to 23 first-half points and 19 in the second stanza due the Blue Devils pressure.
Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said the Rebels are known for their 3-point shooting, especially from Natalie Mikrot. She was limited to just a pair from long range.
“That was big. I thought our defense again is what won us the game.’’
Lexiss Trygg had a strong post presence Tuesday night and came away with 23 points. Rian Aune also dropped in 16 points and Erin Haerer added 10.
Coach Aune was impressed with what he saw.
“Lexiss dominated in the paint and everybody did a good job of getting the ball into her.’’
The Blue Devils (5-0) host Hermantown on Monday in their first home game of the season.
Virginia 34 29 — 63
ML/WR 23 19 — 42
VHS: Anna Fink 2, Rian Aune 16, Emma Lamppa 3, Lexiss Trygg 23, Sophie Christofferson 2, Erin Haerer 10, Aleksia Tollefson 2, Janie Potts 5. 3-pointers: Aune 2, Lamppa 1. Free throws: 12-13. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
MLWR: Grace Stephenson 3, Skyla Thompson 3, Natalie Mikrot 14, Maci Kukuk 9, Kelli Granquist 1, Monica Mikrot 3, Ella Rhoades 3, Emily Bohnsack 6. 3-pointers: Stephenson 1, N. Mikrot 2, Kukuk 3, M. Mikrot 1. Free throws: 13-17. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
MONDAY’S GAME
Mesabi East 59,
Cromwell-Wright 49
CROMWELL — The Giants’ Hannah Hannuksela scored 22 and Kora Forsline dropped in 18 points Monday en route to a 59-49 victory over Cromwell-Wright.
Head coach Chris Whiting said one of the keys to the contest was neutralizing the Cardinals’ bigger girls and not giving them too many chances. The Giants also made C-W work for their baskets in the half court set, he said.
Another bonus for Mesabi East was hitting on 21-of-25 singletons. The free throws came as the Giants drove to the basket and also late in the game as the Cardinals were forced to foul.
Whiting was happy to see his club bouncing back from an 0-2 start. The new group of girls has worked hard in all four games, he said, and is now starting to jell. “It’s good to see.’’
Mesabi East (2-2) plays at Hibbing on Friday.
Mesabi East 27 32 — 59
Cromwell-Wright 20 29 — 49
ME: Aaliyah Sahr 3, Alexa Fossell 2, Hannah Hannuksela 22, Kora Forsline 18, Stevie Hakala 8, Maggie Lamppa 2, Maija Hill 4. 3-pointers: Hannuksela 2, Hakala 1. Free throws: 21-25. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Forsline.
CW: Katherine Libbon 2, Sascha Korpela 10, Natalee Hakamaki 12, Brandi Collman 7, Andrea Pocernich 16, Silena Anderson 2. 3-pointers: Hakamaki 2, Pocernich 2. Free throws: 13-18. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81,
Hill City 45
At Hill City, Asher Zubich poured in 37 points to help lead the Rangers to their first win of the season Tuesday over the Hornets, 81-45.
Mountain Iron-Buhl also got 13 points from Nikolas Jesch and 10 from Riley Busch.
Head coach Jeff Buffetta said it was nice to get in the win column. The important thing now is to eliminate careless mistakes and to just keep getting better, he added.
Hill City was led by Taylor Wagner with 14 and Seth St. Martin with 12.
The Rangers (1-2) play at International Falls on Friday.
MI-B 53 28 — 81
Hill City 24 21 — 45
MIB: Asher Zubich 37, Mason Klines 2, Jeff Kayfes 3, Riley Busch 10, Josh Holmes 8, Nikolas Jesch 13, Braxton Negen 2, Alex Schneider 2, Lukas Madson 4. 3-poiners: Zubich 6, Busch 2, Holmes 2, Jesch 3. Free throws: 10-12. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Klines.
HC: Taylor Wagner 14, Seth St. Martin 12, Thor Dunham 10, Hayden Passig 1, Tucker Holm 6, Andrew St. Martin 2. 3-pointers: T. Wagner 2, S. St. Martin 2. Free throws: 9-20. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
International Falls 70,
Greenway 67
At Coleraine, Jeff Tomczak and Cullen Rein combined to score 52 points Tuesday night to lead the Broncos past Greenway, 70-67.
Tomczak scored 27 and Rein tallied 25 in the victory.
Greenway was led by Weston Smith’s 21 points (all 3-pointers) and Grant Hansen and JJ Hall, who each dropped in 18.
The Raiders host Hill City on Tuesday.
