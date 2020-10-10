Jaguars roll past Bluestreaks

CHISHOLM — In a normal year, the Chisholm and Hinckley-Finlayson football teams would be approaching the end of their regular seasons.
Of course, this is not normal, so the two teams squared off in their first game of their respective seasons Friday at Joel Maturi Field.
The teams would have to wait a little longer than expected to get their first taste of action due to an issue with the field lights, pushing the start of the game back a handful of minutes.
“That felt like the perfect start to a season in 2020,” joked Chisholm coach Nick Milani.
Once the game started, Hinckley-Finlayson didn’t take long to settle into its offense.
The Jaguars used a strong running game to grind down the Bluestreak’s defense as Hinckley-Finlayson took home a 46-3 victory over the Bluestreaks.
The Jaguars got two quick scores from Lathaniel Kroschel and Levi Degerstrom, but a failed PAT and two-point conversion would give them a 12-0 lead.
Hinckley-Finlayson co-head coach Brett Bartkey couldn’t have been happier with how his veteran-heavy squad started the game
“We just kept pounding the ball,” Bartkey said. “We have pretty much our entire team coming back from last year, and we’re gelling.”
Against an experienced rushing team like the Jaguars it is crucial to have everyone on defense working together on tackles, basically, wrapping players up and going after the ball.
Chisholm was able to do just that as the Jaguars were threatening to extend their lead on their next drive.
With the ball in the Bluestreaks’ redzone, Chisholm’s defense was able to force a fumble to stop that drive, but it wouldn’t take long for the Jaguars to extend their lead.
The Hinckley-Finlayson defense forced a Chisholm punt, but a botched snap led to the punter being tackled in the endzone giving the Jaguars a 14-0 lead.
On the ensuing Jaguar drive, Bryce Warner ripped the ball away from a Hinckley-Finlayson running back, and he scampered into Jaguar territory.
A defense that forces fumbles will make any coaches day.
“Seeing the ball get put on the ground that many times is certainly a positive,” Milani said.
Chisholm forced six fumbles on the day and recovered three of them.
“I’d like them to fall on more of those, but we want them to attack the ball,” Milani said. “Our linebackers — Zach Quirk and Jacob Fena — did a great job attacking the ball.”
Chisholm’s offense then struck for a first down when Warner connected with Jude Sundquist.
That drive stalled, but Bluestreak kicker Nathan Wangensten boomed a 35-yard field goal attempt through the uprights to cut the lead to 14-3 with 6:40 left in the first half.
Chisholm’s defense needed another stop, but with 3:12 remaining in the half, Hinckley-Finlayson scored when Ashton Hosler broke free for a 27-yard run to take a 20-3 lead into halftime.
Bartkey knew what his message would be to his team during halftime.
“We had a little trouble holding on to the ball today,” Bartkey said, “We told them two things — ball security and making sure we held them to zero points in the second half.”
Chisholm’s defense continued to show their willingness to attack the ball when the second half started.
The Bluestreaks forced another fumble on first down, but the Jaguars fell on the ball.
Chisholm popped the ball out again on the next play, and this time the Bluestreaks recovered it.
After that, Hinckley-Finlayson tightened their game up due in part to some supportive words from their coaches.
“We let them know if they fumbled again they were coming out,” Bartkey said. “They held on a little tighter, and we had a great second half.”
Randy Skaff hauled in a 10-yard touchdown reception to extend the lead to 27-3.
In the fourth quarter, Hinckley-Finlayson added three more scores.
The first two came from the feet of quarterback Brady Johnson, and the final score was on a Mac Storlie touchdown run as time expired.
Milani was proud of the way his team handled themselves throughout the game.
“I don’t believe the scoreboard reflects what we saw,” Milani said. “The guys stayed positive and kept their heads up, and that’s the biggest thing.”
Both coaches shared a similar sentiment on one thing — football was back.
“It felt great. I love it,” Bartkey said.
Milani said, “It was a beautiful night for football, and we were all happy to be back on the field.”
HF 14 6 7 19 — 46
CHS 0 3 0 0 — 3
First Quarter:
HF — Levi Degerstrom touchdown run (kick failed)
HF — Lathaniel Kroschel touchdown run (run failed)
HF — Safety
Second Quarter
CHS — Nathan Wangensteen 35-yard field goal
HF — Ashton Holser 27 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
HF — Randy Skaff 10 pass from Brady Johnson (kick successful)
Fourth Quarter
HF — Johnson run (kick successful)
HF — Johnson run (run failed)
HF — Mac Storlie (kick failed)
