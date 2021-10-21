AURORA — Mesabi East had their last regular season game on Wednesday night in Aurora against Hinckley-Finlayson.
The game had a little incentive for both teams. The winner of the game would host the other squad in the 7AA semifinals next Saturday.
The Jaguar’s took advantage of some Giants turnovers and came away with the 28-0 win to earn the honor of playing on their home field.
“We knew what we had to do and just didn’t get it done,” Mesabi East coach Steve Grams said. “We fumbled the ball deep in their zone three times and had way too many penalties and they made us pay.”
Hinckley-Finlayson got on the board in the opening quarter when a Giants punt was partially blocked allowing the Jaguars to take over at the Mesabi East 23-yard line. Four running plays later, Maclane Storlie ran it in from six yards out to make it a 6-0 game. Marvin Bergmann kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
The next Giants possession they were able to move the ball on a pair of Hayden Soular runs. The Giants got the ball down to the Jaguars’ 20-yard line before they fumbled the ball that was recovered by Trey Visser at the Hinckley-Finlayson 24-yard line.
“That fumble hurt us,” Grams said. “We were on pace to tie the game and get back into it.”
The Jaguars continued to run the ball in the second quarter. Jacob Grice ran up the middle with ease for H-F and continued to pick up first downs.
At the end of the drive, Grice ran it in from 11 yards out to make it a 13-0 contest. Bergmann added the extra point to make it 14-0.
The Giants stuck with their running game on their next possession and made it down to the Jaguars’ 33-yard line before another fumble gave Hinckley-Finlayson the ball.
“That was just another possession that we had a chance to score and didn’t get it done,” Grams said. “You can’t just give away chances like that to a good team.”
The Jaguars closed out the first half scoring when Randy Skaff caught a pass from Visser and ran it in from 34 yards out. The Bergmann kick made it 21-0.
“We had our chances,” Grams said. “We weren’t out of the game yet.”
The Jaguars went into the break up 21-0 and neither team could score in the third quarter.
In the fourth, the Giants had the ball deep in the Jaguars’ zone but came up short on a fourth and two, turning the ball over on downs on their own 12-yard line.
Up three scores, Hinckley-Finlayson kept the ball on the ground to run down the clock in the fourth quarter. They rushed the ball down the field 75 yards until Ashton Hosler ran it in from 3 yards out to make it a four score game.
Bargmann kicked the extra point to close out the scoring.
The Giants will now have to travel to Hinckley-Finlayson, next Saturday.
“We know what we have to do,” Grams said. “They didn’t do anything that surprised us. We have to play better football next week at their place.”
Logan Schroeder led the Giants, running the ball 17 times for 89 yards. Grice led the Jaguar’s, running it 20 times for 110 yards. Hinckley-Finlayson as a team ran it 44 times for 216 yards.
H-F 7 14 0 7 — 28
ME 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
H-F — Maclane Storlie 6 run (Marvin Bergmann kick)
Second Quarter:
H-F — Jacob Grice 11 run (Bergmann kick)
H-F — Randy Skaff 46 pass from Trey Visser (Bergmann kick)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
H-F — Ashton Hosler 3 run (Bergmann kick)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.