HIBBING — The defending Section 7A champions came to town Monday, and the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team gave them one heck of a match.
Only it was Cloquet that would get on the board three times en route to a 3-0 victory over the Bluejackets at Vic Power Field.
The only problem was the way Hibbing/Chisholm started the game, according to Bluejacket coach Jen Forer.
“That was a good team, but I don’t know if it was because it was our first home game, we weren’t mentally ready,” Forer said. “We weren’t physically ready. That set the tone for the first half.
“We needed to make adjustments.”
What kind of tone did it set?
“We were tight, and we weren’t talking,” Forer said. “When we were talking, we were not communicating in soccer teams as to what needed to be done.”
That lack of communication led to the Lumberjacks’ first goal, which was scored by Erik Johnson at the 19th minute.
Even so, Hibbing/Chisholm was only down 1-0 at the half.
“I felt good at the half,” Forer said. “I felt that the last 10 minutes of the first half we were finally starting to play the way we can. We were talking, passing and creating chances. Only down by one at the half, the next goal was going to determine the outcome.
“We couldn’t capitalize.”
Cloquet kept up the pressure during the first five minutes of the second half, and that paid off at the 49th minute when Jordan Aultman found the back of the net to make it 2-0.
Against a team like the Lumberjacks, that made it more difficult for the Bluejackets to battle back.
“Going down two, it’s tough to recover from that for any team, especially our team when we’re still working on our confidence,” Forer said. “They have to believe in themselves and keep crashing the net when they have their opportunities.”
A Hibbing/Chisholm comeback became more difficult when Elijah Aultman scored at the 56th minute to make it 3-0.
“It was tough,” Forer said. “When you look across the field, you’re playing a team that has some experience and talented players.”
Losing by three is a far cry from what has happened in the past against the Lumberjacks, which gives Forer some hope in the future.
“In the past, they’ve come here and taken it to us,” Forer said. “We played physical. We played against a tough team, and we matched them for the most part.”
Now, it’s creating scoring opportunities and burying them when they arrive, and, finally getting some practice time in.
“We’ve had game, rest. Game, rest,” Forer said. “We’ve only had a day to recover in between game. It’s going to be nice to get some practice in this week.”
Drew Forer had 18 saves for the Bluejackets. Lucas Rauner stopped five shots.
CHS 1 2 — 3
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. C, Erik Johnson (Max Sundquist), 19th.
Second Half — 2. C, Jordan Aultman (Noah Hansen), 49th; 3. C, Elijah Aultman (Brody Dushkin), 56th.
