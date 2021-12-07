‘Jackets wrestling goes 1-2 at Aitkin duals

AITKIN — The Hibbing High School wrestling team lost to both Pierz and Aitkin but beat Proctor/Hermantown at the Atikin Duals Tuesday.
The Bluejackets fell to Pierz by the score of 43-36.
Winning for Hibbing were Kaden Sweeney by forfeit; Christian Jelle by forfeit; Bryson Larrabee by fall at 3:28; Thomas Hagen by fall at 2:30; Drew Shay by fall at 1:50; and Alex Henderson by fall at :42.
Hibbing then lost to Aitkin by the score of 56-18.
Winning for the Bluejackets were Jelle by fall at 1:36; Shay by fall at 3:08; and Woods by fall at :38.
Against Proctor/Hermantown, Hibbing won 54-30.
Winning for the Bluejackets were Sweeney by fall; Jelle by fall; Roy by forfeit; Jacoby Ekanem by fall; Tichy by fall; Larrabee by fall; Hagen by forfeit; Shay by fall; and Woods by fall.
Pierz beat Nashwauk-Keewatin by the score of 66-9.
Brennen Perkovich won by fall for the Titans at :43, and Aiden Duffy won a 5-0 decision.
Aitkin beat the Titans by the score of 81-0.
Pierz 43, Hibbing 36
106 — Carter Young, P, won by fall, Nick Stalboerger, :40; 113 — Kaden Sweeney, H, won by forfeit; 120 — Christian Jelle, H, won by forfeit; 126 — Liam Hennessy, pinned, Gabe Martin, 1:29; 132 — Derek Stangl, P, def. Ethan Roy, 15-2; 138 — Chase Becker, P, pinned Jacoby Ekanem, :17; 145 — Jacob LeBlanc, P, pinned Luke Tichy, :19; 152 — Trevor Radunz, P, pinned Jack Bautch, 1:56; 160 — Frank Tomberlin, P, def. Trevor VonBrethorst, 6-1; 170 — Bryson Larrabee, H, pinned Derrick Przybilla, 3:28; 182 — Thomas Hagen, H, pinned Nathan Nash, 2:30; 195 — Drew Shay, H, pinned Grant Kuske, 1:50; 220 — Daniel Hoffman, P, Pinned Christopher Woods, :55; 285 — Alex Henderson, H, pinned Alexander Gerwing, :42.
Aitkin 56, Hibbing 18
106 — Jacob Benson-Vick, A, pinned Nehimia Figeroa, 2:25; 113 — John Pelarski, A, def. Sweeney, inj time; 120 — Jelle, H, pinned Jackson Cline, 1:36; 126 — James Erickson, A, pinned Martin, :49; 132 — Nathan Trotter, A, def. Roy, 8-1; 138 — Marshall Larson, A, won by forfeit; 145 — Kenny Erickson, A, pinned Tichy, :57; 152 — Walker Jones, A, pinned Bautch, :35; 160 — Carson Kullhem, A, def. VonBrethorst, tech fall, 16-1; 170 — Jacob Williams, A, def. Larrabee, 5-3; 182 — Jack Grell, A, def. Hagen, 5-2; 195 — Shay, H, pinned Jacob Espeseth, 3:08; 220 — Woods, H, pinned Zachary Lettinger, :38; 285 — Craig Ashton, A, pinned Henderson, :11.
Hibbing 54, Proctor/Hermantown 30
106 — Nathan Tangen, PH, pinned Figueroa, NTA; 113 — Sweeney, H, pinned Cooper Lucarelli, NTA; 120 — Jelle, H, pinned Gavin Tabbert, NTA; 126 — Landin Laakso, PH, pinned Martin, NTA; 132 — Roy, H, won by forfeit; 138 — Jacoby Ekanem H, pinned Thomas Barnstorf, NTA; 145 — Tichy, H, pinned Dan Harnell, NTA; 152 — Robert Laakso, PH, pinned Bautch, NTA; 160 — Zak McPhee, PH, pinned VonBrethorst, NTA; 170 — Larrabee, H, pinned Quinn Schnabel; 182 — Hagen, H, won by forfeit; 195 — Shay, H, pinned Brett Pampuch, NTA; 220 — Woods, H, pinned John Becker, NTA; 285 — Austin Warner, PH, pinned Henderson, NTA.
