HIBBING — The first time the Hibbing High School boys tennis team took on Duluth Marshall it was a complete whitewash as the Bluejackets won 7-0.
So was there any doubt about who was going to win in the second meeting between the two teams?
Maybe a tinge of doubt, but Hibbing put all of those fears aside as it rolled to a 6-1 Section 7A quarterfinal contest victory over the Hilltoppers Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Bluejacket coach Gary Conda knew Duluth Marshall was young, but he did notice some improvement in the Hilltoppers since the last time the two teams met in early April.
“They’re beginners,” Conda said. “They have a brand-new team, and they’re young. They put their two-best players at first doubles, so we had a good match there. That’s good for us.
“They have gotten better since the last time we met. They were raw beginnings, and now, there were some rallies going on. There was improvement.”
Hibbing only lost one game singles as Drew Anderson beat Will Watson 6-0, 6-0; Cooper Hendrickson downed Jay Kim 6-0., 6-0; Jack Gabardi beat Barrett Grim 6-0, 6-1; and Tristan Babich upended Liam Perry-Spears 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the Hilltoppers were able to grab 14 games, including a win at first doubles where Landon Wheeler and Johny Jelatis beat Keaton Petrick and Christian Dickson 6-3, 6-1.
Isaiah Hildenbrand and Ricardo Florez would beat Ben Flaig and Daniel Pueringer 6-1, 6-0; and Tyler Fisher and Nurzhan Bishenbek beat Zach Shingler and Lenny Jennings 6-0, 6-1.
At least the Bluejackets didn’t have to struggle to get out of that first-round match.
“We got our feet wet, but now we have two more to go,” Conda said. “Now they get tough. Hopefully, we get a good practice in today to get ready for Hermantown.”
Hibbing and the Hawks will meet in one semifinal matchup scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Lincoln Courts, weather permitting. In case of rain, the matches will be played Friday in Hibbing at the same starting times.
Hermantown did beat the Bluejackets in their only meeting this season by the score of 5-2.
“They have some good athletes,” Conda said. “We’re even with them, but they won a couple of close matches the last time. We’re hoping to play a little better this time and pull it out.”
The key, according to Conda, is hoping his team has improved enough to turn things around.
“We’ve played 15 matches since we last saw them, and I hope that experience and all of these tough matches we’ve had, help,” Conda said. “We’ve taken our lumps in the last few matches.
“We’ve played some better teams. I think that will make a difference in how we play.”
Will that be good enough to get the Bluejackets over the top?
“I have to believe we’re better because of it,” Conda said. “If we get into these close, hopefully, it goes our way.”
Conda did say that it’s imperative to get three singles wins in the match.
“We have to win three of the singles,” Conda said. “I think we lost at two, three and four the last time. They were all close matches. That has to turn around, or we don’t have a chance.
“We have to get better in singles.”
Hibbing 6, Duluth Marshall 1
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Will Watson, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Cooper Hendreickson, H, def. Jay Kim, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Jack Gabardi, H, def. Barrett Grim, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Tristan Babich, H, def. Liam Perry-Spears, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Landon Wheeler-Johny Jelatis, DM, def. Keaton Petrick-Christian Dickson, 6-3 6-1; No. 2 — Isaiah Hildenbrand-Ricardo Florez, H, def. Ben Flaig-Daniel Pueringer, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Tyler Fisher-Nurzhan Bishenbek, H, def. Zach Shingler-Lenny Jennings, 6-0, 6-1.
