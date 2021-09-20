HIBBING — It’s been quite some time since the Hibbing High School girls tennis team has put down Duluth East twice in a season.
The Bluejackets have that opportunity today when they host the Greyhounds in a dual meet, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Hibbing just out-pointed Duluth East in the Hibbing Invite Saturday, a tournament that went well for the Bluejackets.
“We did well at every position,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “I was extremely happy with the results. It seems like we’ve gotten to another level. I’m optimistic that we’re going
to be a better team today than we were on Saturday.”
What Conda was pleased about was the play of his doubles teams.
“All three of them, they seem to be clicking,” Conda said. “They’re getting along well. Even the ones I didn’t see, I got calls saying they played well. The chemistry was good. The singles players were good right down to the last ball.”
Hibbing already owns a 4-3 victory over Duluth East.
Conda said its been at least 10 years since the Bluejackets put two losses on the Greyhounds in the same season.
“If we play like we did on Saturday, we have a good chance to win,” Conda said. “They’ve got a tradition there, and they will be back. We’ll do everything we can to make them 0-2 against us.”
Conda said he won’t do too much tinkering with his lineup.
“I like the way it’s set right now,” he said. “I have the right people in singles, and the right people in doubles. That’s the way we’ll do it. I don’t think we’ll see much change the rest of the season, maybe some flip flops in one singles.
“There’s very little difference between my one, two and three singles players. On any given day, any one of them can play one singles. They beat each other from one day to the next. The challenge matches we have, they’re unpredictable. Those matches are even.”
