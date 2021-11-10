‘Jackets venture to home away from home for 7A prelims

HIBBING — When the Section 7A Preliminary Swimming Meet begins today at 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool in Duluth, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team will feel right at home.
With the move to the Lake Superior Conference, the Bluejackets had numerous competitions in the Lincoln Park Pool. That’s why the surroundings should be familiar for Hibbing as it tries to advance swimmers into the finals Saturday.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano isn’t worried about his teams’ frame of mind heading into the prelims.
“They’re going to be just fine,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We had more meets in the Denfeld pool this season than in our Hibbing pool. We know exactly where we’re going and what we’re doing.”
The top 16 swimmers will move on to Saturday, with the top eight competing in the championship heat, and swimmers nine through 16 competing in the consolation heat.
Hibbing has been off for two weeks, but during that time, Veneziano and his staff have done a lot of technical work with the team.
“It’s the little things, the starts, the turns and the finishes,” Veneziano said. “It’s also the mental approach to competing, but we compete every day in practice. That’s what we’re planning on doing going into the meet today.
“It’s what we do every day in practice. We’re no stranger as to how we’re going to approach this. We have to be in the right mental state for this to happen. We’re well aware of what we need to do. We have to let it happen.”
The catch phrase Veneziano has used is, ‘Don’t get in your own way.’
“We’re looking good to me,” Veneziano said. “It looks like we’re ready to swim and compete well. We’ll be trying to get our best performances. What changes is we have been fine tuning so we have the greatest chance of success possible.”
As far as the team title goes, Grand Rapids will be the overwhelming favorite, with Mesabi East coming in a close second.
As for the rest of the field, there will be a battle for that third spot.
“We want to perform to the best of our ability,” Veneziano said. “We can’t control anything else. If we’re worried about state berths, then we’re focusing on the wrong thing. To do that, we need to perform well, and focus on performing well.
“The last thing we need to do is get uptight. They have to go out there and do what they’ve been doing every day in practice.”
—
Below is Hibbing’s lineup for today’s Section 7A prelims along with each swimmer’s seed. Seeds for Chisholm and Northeast Range/Ely are also included below.
Hibbing:
200 medley relay — 8. Hibbing.
200 freestyle — 3. Geli Stenson; 16. Bella Alaspa; 20. Alexis Walters; 30. Ginny Sandness.
200 individual medley — 6. Madison St. George; 9. Ella Kalisch; 19. Alison Trullinger; 30. Raini Gibson.
50 freestyle — 9. Macie Emerson; 11. Emery Maki; 25. Jordyn McCormack; 26. Riley St. George.
100 butterfly — 5. Alaspa; 8. Madison St. George; 20. Riley St. George; 26. Sandness.
100 freestyle — 7. Emerson; 9. Maki; 22. Riley Story; 23. Mia Savage.
500 freestyle — 2. Stenson; 11. Walters; 22. Courtney Massich.
200 freestyle relay — 2. Hibbing.
100 backstroke — 7. Kalisch; 11. Savage; 15. McCormack; 23. Trullinger.
100 breaststroke — 19. Desiree DiIorio; 25. Story; 26. Gibson; 28. Massich.
400 freestyle relay — 2. Hibbing.
Chisholm:
200 medley relay — 10. Chisholm.
200 freestyle — 22. Tresa Baumgard; 29. Emma Sundquist; 37. Cheyenne Parr.
200 individual medley — 5. Clara Nelson.
50 freestyle — 10. Tresa Baumgard; 28. Jaelyn Jordan; 36. Molly Sundquist; 38. Mya Pessenda.
100 butterfly — 19. Magie Nelson.
100 freestyle — 31. Ava Baumgard; 38. Zoe Halberg; 40. Wren McLaughlin.
500 freestyle — 27. Hanna Halberg,
200 freestyle relay — 9. Chisholm.
100 backstroke — 8. Clara Nelson; 36. Cienna Parr; 38. Cheyenne Parr.
100 breaststroke — 31. Molly Sundquist; 33. Pessenda; 35. Zoe Halberg; 36. McLaughlin.
400 freestyle relay — 10. Chisholm.
Northeast Range/Ely:
200 freestyle — 9. Northeast Range/Ely.
200 freestyle — 15. Morgan McClelland; 28. Cylvia DeBeltz; 32. Carena DeBeltz.
200 individual medley — 4. Lily Tedrick; 29. Alli Krekelberg; 32. Tuuli Koivisto; 33. Sabrah Hart.
50 freestyle — 20. Kelly Thompson; 30. Esther Anderson; 37. Grace Sundell; 43. Maggie Dammann.
100 butterfly — 4. Tedrick; 28. Krekelberg.
100 freestyle — 18. Anna Larson; 20. Thompson; 35. Lauren Olson; 41. Madison Jonas.
500 freestyle — 17. McClelland; 30. Carena DeBeltz; 33. Hart.
200 freestyle relay — 5. Northeast Range/Ely.
100 backstroke — 26. Dammann; 27. Anderson; 31. Koivisto; 35. Jonas.
100 breaststroke — 30. Cylvia DeBeltz; 34. Olson.
400 freestyle relay — 11. Northeast Range/Ely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.