HIBBING — After a two-game winning streak, the Hibbing High School volleyball team has hit the skids, losing three in a row to Proctor, Duluth Denfeld and Greenway.
The Bluejackets will try to right that ship today when they take on Grand Rapids in a 7 p.m. contest at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Against the Raiders, Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson noticed some things that needed to be cleaned up between contests.
“We have to move our feet better, and our approaches,” Peterson said. “We have to be ready to attack the ball, and I actually made a mistake. I have to correct my mistakes, and not focus on one strong hitter.”
Peterson needs her setters to put the ball all around the court, and not focus on one spot all of the time.
“That can be difficult at times,” Peterson said. “It can put pressure on the setter, but I’m trying to take some of that off of her by letting her know that it’s OK to mix it up. We gave the ball a lot to the outside for a little bit, then we didn’t mix it up a whole lot.”
Where is Hibbing stronger with its attack right now?
“Right now, where we’re the strongest is in the middle,” Peterson said. “We have a strong hitter on the right side, but we need to use it more. We do have two good, strong hitters on the outside as well.”
To be able to mix that up against the Thunderhawks will be important.
“From what I know of Rapids, they’ve always had a good program, and they have a good program again,” Peterson said. “When I was a senior, I remember them having one strong hitter.
“They were scrappy. They picked a lot of things up, so we have to be ready.”
As for the losing streak, Peterson said it is bothering her team, and they want to end it as soon as possible.
“I think they’re kind of getting down a little bit, but you can only get down for a minute, then you have to get right back up and ready to play,” Peterson said. “It’s hard to dwell on it for too long.
“This is a big match for them. This is our sixth game, and we’re getting to the halfway point of our season. It’s like, ‘OK, we have to do something here.’ We have to figure something out.”
