‘Jackets trounce Golden Bears, 92-45

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team put on a shooting display Tuesday against the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.
The Bluejackets drained 17 baskets from outside the arc and defeated the Golden Bears 92-45 at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
From the opening tipoff, it was clear the Bluejackets came ready to play.
Dane Mammenga broke the seal for Hibbing with an opening three.
From there, Hibbing tightened the hatches on defense and forced the Golden Bears into numerous turnovers.
Hibbing head coach Joel McDonald had high praises for his defense, for making things tough on the Golden Bears.
“We moved better,” McDonald said. “Our inside guys who have never played inside at this level before, Zach (Rusich) and Dane, started to figure out the rotation.”
“It was a combination of what our low guys were doing and our guards. Alex (Chacich) and Jacob (Jensrud) had really active hands and poked the ball away a lot.”
McDonald knew how important it is to be on time with those rotations against an Eveleth-Gilbert team with solid offensive weapons in the frontcourt.
“When you have a big guy like Will (Bittmann) inside, he’s going to make you pay every time you’re late,” McDonald said.
Ayden McDonald and Jensrud would make the Golden Bears pay dearly for their mistakes. The pair combined for 18-straight points, giving Hibbing a 21-0 lead early on.
“I can’t say I expected it,” McDonald said when asked about his teams’ fast start. “We were in a nice rhythm, running the floor well and knocking down outside shots. We moved the ball well.”
McDonald credited his team for responding well after coming off a loss against Red Wing.
“We watched a lot of film (Monday) from this past weekend,” McDonald said. “We talked about some things we needed to do better when we had the ball, and I appreciate what our guys did to put everything we talked about into play.”
AJ Roen knocked down a three and finally put Eveleth-Gilbert on the board, but the damage had already been done as Hibbing led 21-3.
The Golden Bears gathered themselves and started to play to their strengths.
Carter Mavec, Jaden Lang and Will Bittmann scored a basket as Eveleth-Gilbert went on a 10-0 run.
That run would cut the Hibbing lead to 11 points, but that would be as close as the Golden Bears would be for the rest of the game.
McDonald converted a three-point-play after fighting through a foul at the basket and scored another four points for Hibbing.
The Bluejackets shooters started to make their presence known for the rest of the first half.
McDonald certainly appreciated watching his team knock down their open shots.
“We’ve got guys who can shoot it,” McDonald said. “Throughout most of the time I’ve been here, we’ve had guys who can do that, and when you have a couple of guys who can hit shots, it makes things better for you.”
Rusich knocked down two-straight threes for Hibbing, followed by Carson Brown adding his name into the scoring column.
“After that nice start, I think we settled a little too much and continued to shoot threes,” McDonald said. “Fortunately, we were able to catch fire again with Jacob and Alex and everyone else.”
Bittmann started to get to the basket more, adding to his point total, but nothing was cooling off the Bluejackets as Hibbing closed out the first half leading 49-25.
The second half began with Rusich getting the scoring started, followed by another Bluejacket basket from Mammenga.
Eveleth-Gilbert started to work the ball to Bittmann and Roen more effectively in the second half, but it would prove too little, too late as the Bluejackets continued to hit their open shots and would cruise on to the victory.
Moving forward, McDonald thinks this game can be an essential step for his squad as they continue to build their chemistry early in the year.
“This group and their cohesiveness is very inexperienced, but we saw some nice things that we need to see moving forward into next week with games against Hermantown and Cloquet,” McDonald said.
Bittmann led Eveleth-Gilbert with 16 points, and Roen finished with 10.
McDonald led Hibbing with 23 points. Jensrud had 22. Chacich and Rusich scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.
HHS 49 43 — 92
EG 25 20 — 45
Eveleth-Gilbert: Will Bittmann 16, AJ Roen 10, Carter Mavec 9, Jaden Lang 9, Carter Flannigan 1
Hibbing: Ayden McDonald 23, Jacob Jensrud 22, Alex Chacich 15, Zach Rusich 13, Dane Mammenga 8, Carson Brown 7, Finley Cary 4.
Free Throws: Eveleth-Gilbert 8-13; Hibbing 5-8; Total Fouls: Eveleth-Gilbert 9; Hibbing 13; Fouled Out: none; Three-pointers: Jensrud 6, Chacich 5, McDonald 2, Rusich 2, Brown, Mammenga, Mavec 3, Roen 2
