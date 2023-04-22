HIBBING—If there’s one strength on the Hibbing High School softball team it will be pitching.
Bluejacket coach Kadee Vesledahl has veterans Aune Boben and Rylie Forbord, along with Emma McDowell.
How that pitching pans out will determine how far Hibbing goes during the 2023 season.
“I’m excited about that,” Vesledahl said. “I feel I have three pitchers that I can rotate, if needed. Aune is Aune. On our trip to the St. Cloud Dome, they all pitched, and they all did great.
“Emma is a gamer, and I’m excited to see her develop.”
All three of them provide a different look in the pitchers’ circle.
“Aune has her quick-pitch vibe, moving the ball in-and-out,” Vesledahl said. “She has velocity. Rylie is more of an off-speed pitcher, so she can keep those hitters off balance. Emma, I love her coachability and her game face. It’s nice to have a staff, a variety to mix it up. They support one another. It’s fun.”
Forbord is one of four seniors on the squad. She is joined by Emma Kivela, Monroe Rewertz and Madison St. George.
“I need some leadership out of them, especially hitting-wise,” Vesledahl said. “I need them to get those clutch hits at the right time with runners on.”
Boben is a junior. She is joined by classmates Jenna Sacco-LaMusga, Grace McDowell, Annalee McLaughlin and Justin Macdannold.
“I need confidence out of them,” Vesledahl said. “A couple of them were bubble kids last year, but this year, they need to come to the varsity with confidence. They will get their at bats, and hopefully, it all comes together.”
Sophomores Christina Gargano and Kendal Gustavsson will also see playing time.
“Christina hit the ball well in St. Cloud, and Kendal played infield for me,” Vesledahl said. “Our upperclassmen will have to take them under their wing and show them ropes so we can be successful together.”
Defensively, Vesledahl will have either Grace McDowell or St. George at catcher; Rewertz at shortstop. Second base is a question mark, as is centerfield.
“It’ll be good, but it depends on who’s on the mound that day,” Vesledahl said. “They have to claim those roles, but you can’t see that in the gym.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets have one strength.
“We’re a quick team,” Vesledahl said. “We have more quickness than power. We’re going to score our runs by putting the ball in play. We’ll probably play some small ball. Hopefully, we can make that happen.”
Last season, Hibbing came up one-game short of the 7AAA finals.
This year, the goal is simple.
“Let’s get to the state tournament,” Vesledahl said. “It’s going to take us hitting the ball at the right time, and not leaving runners on base. We left a lot of runners on base last year. That has to change this season.
“Let’s get the snow to melt, get outside and let’s get running.”
