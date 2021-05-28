AURORA — The Hibbing girls track and field team narrowly beat out Mesabi East and the Greenway/N-K boys team finished ahead of Rock Ridge Thursday evening as both teams took home Iron Range Conference Championships for their efforts.
The Bluejackets came away with the girls team title with 145.33 points while Mesabi East finished not far back in second with 134. Rock Ridge finished in fifth place with 82.33, Ely was seventh with 55 and Chisholm was eighth with 13.
Hibbing won six events as a team, with Julia Gherardi leading the way with two of those wins. Gherardi came out on top in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.19 and won the pole vault with a best mark of 12 feet, six inches.
The Giants were led by their relay teams, winning three of the four relay events on the day.In the 4x800 meter relay, Aubree Skelton, Olivia Forsline, Aaliyah Sahr and Lydia Skelton finished way out in front with a time of 10:27.66 to win in the event.
In the 4x200 relay, Kiarra Moehlenbrock, Hannah Hannuksela, Lindsay Baribeau and Kora Forsline took the crown, crossing the finish line first with a time of 1:50.63. The Giants also took the 4x100 relay with Lexi Highland, Hannuksela, Kailey Fossell and Elli Theel winning the event with a time of 52.51.
Rock Ridge finished with one event win on the day as Ava Fink took home the 200 meter dash title with a time of 27.66
Mesabi East won six events total as a team. Aubree Skelton was the winner of the 800 meter run, finishing with a time of 2:31.60. Hannuksela won the long jump with a best mark of 15 feet, 5.75 inches and Baribeau won the triple jump, clearing 32 feet, 8.5 inches with her best mark.
Other wins from Hibbing on the day include Haley Hawkinson in the 100 meter hurdles (17.49), Jori Anderson in the 1600 meter run (5.41.57) and Ayva Burkes in the 400 meter dash 1:01.57). The Bluejackets also won the 4x400 meter relay with Burkes, Anderson, Gianna Figueroa and Emery Maki crossing first with a time of 4:21.17.
On the boys side, GNK won the meet with 179.33 points. Rock Ridge was second with 154.33. Hibbing took third with 110.33 and Mesabi East was fourth with 99. Ely finished in seventh with 24 and Chisholm was eighth with 15.
The Wolverines finished with four event wins on the day, two of them coming by way of sophomore Cameron Stocke. Stocke picked up wins in the 1600 meter run and the 800 meter run. In the 1600, Stocke’s time of 4:17.75 was best by just three hundredths of a second, beating out GNK’s Geno Uhrbom for the win (4:17.78). In the 800, Stocke finished with a time of 2:02.52, beating out GNK’s Michael Butterfield for first.
Rock Ridge also got a win from Karson Sortedahl, with the senior winning the triple jump with a mark of 39 feet, eight inches. Josh Creer-Oberstar also had success in the field, winning the high jump with a top height of six feet, two inches.
Mesabi East also finished with four wins on the day, three of them coming from standout senior Gavin Skelton. Skelton dominated both hurdle events before picking up a win in the field.
In the 110 meter hurdles, Skelton finished on top with a time of 16.65. In the 300 meter hurdles, Skelton again finished first, this time with a time of 42.15. Skelton beat out GNK’s Jajuan Hall for the win in both hurdle events.
Skelton grabbed his final win of the day in the discus, throwing for a mark of 142 feet, three inches to take the event by 17 feet.
Mesabi East’s fourth win of the day came from Hunter Hannuksela, who picked up a win in the long jump with a best mark of 19 feet, 10.5 inches.
The Bluejackets finished with three wins on the boys side, with Amari Manning winning two of them individually and contributing to a relay win for the third.
In the 100 meter dash, Manning finished on top with a time of 11.45. In the 200, Manning again finished in first, this time winning with a time of 23.44.
In the 4x200 meter relay, Mikah Schmelzer, Conner Marschalk, Jacob Jensrud and Manning took home first place, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:35.20.
There was also numerous second place finishes across the day. On the girls side for Mesabi East, Elli Theel (100m dash, 13.40), Kiarra Moehlenbrock (high jump, 4-10) and Adrianna Sheets (200m dash, 28.33)all earned second place finishes.
Hibbing’s Emery Maki finished second in the 400 meter dash (1:03.22), while teammate Emma Carlson was runner-up in the shot put (30 feet, 11 inches). Ely’s Ande Visser finished second in the discus with a mark of 93-06.
Elli Jankila earned a pair of runner-up finishes in the field for Rock Ridge. Jankila took second in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, two inches and in the triple jump with a best jump of 32 feet, two inches.
In the relays, the Rock Ridge team of Maggie Landwer, Jankila, Jennie Krause and Fink were second in the 4x100 (54.01) and Mesabi East’s Moehlenbrock, Sheets, Baribeau and Kora Forsline were second in the 4x400 (4:22.16).
On the boys side, Rock Ridge had three individual runner-up finishes. Stocke added to his two wins with a runner-up finish in the 400 meter dash (53.23), Ethan Zlimen took home second in the 100 meter dash (11.67) and Creer-Oberstar finished second in the 200 meter dash (23.77).
Mesabi East’s Jack Ribich finished with a pair of second place finishes, with a best mark in the long jump of 18 feet, 7.25 inches and in the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 7.5 inches.
Hibbing’s Jacob Jensrud also had a runner-up finish of his own, taking home second in the high jump with a mark of five feet, six inches.
In the relays, Rock Ridge added two more second place finishes with the quartet of Zlimen, Sortedahl, Jake Burress and Creer-Oberstar earning silver in both the 4x100 meter relay (46.03) and the 4x200 meter relay (1:37.60).
For Mesabi East, Hannuksela, Noah Markfort, Jamie Hill and Gavin Skelton took second in the 4x400 meter relay (3:45.24) while Hill, Neale Leete, David Loveall and Carter Skelton were runners-up in the 4x800 meter relay (8:54.23).
IRC Championship, Mesabi East Track
Girls team results: 1, Hibbing, 145.33; 2, Mesabi East, 134; 3, International Falls, 122.83; 4, Greenway/N-K, 88; 5, Rock Ridge, 82.33; 6, Deer River/Northland, 55.5; 7, Ely, 55; 8, Chisholm, 13.
Boys team results: 1, Greenway/N-K, 179.33; 2, Rock Ridge, 154.33; 3, Hibbing, 110.33; 4, Mesabi East, 99; 5, International Falls, 91; 6, Deer River/Northland, 29; 7, Ely, 24; 8, Chisholm, 15.
Girls event results
4x800 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Aubree Skelton, Olivia Forsline, Aaliyah Sahr, Lydia skelton), 10:27.66; 2, International Falls, 10:38.77; 3, Ely (Sarah Visser, Gracie Pointer, Phoebe Helms, Zoe Devine), 1:44.58.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Haley Hawkinson, H, 17.49; 2, Summer Hesseldahl, IF, 17.87; 3, Kiarra Moehlenbrock, ME, 17.92.
100 meter dash: 1, Julia Gherardi, H, 13.19; 2, Elli Theel, ME, 13.40; 3, Brooke Petrich, GNK, 13.79.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Moehlenbrock, Hannah Hannuksela, Lindsay Baribeau, Kora Forsline). 1:50.63; 2, Deer River/Northland, 1:54.26; 3, International Falls, 1:58.23.
1600 meter run: 1, Jorie Anderson, H, 5:41.57; 2, Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 5:42.13; 3, Gianna Figueroa, H, 5:43.03.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Lexi Highland, Hannuksela, Kailey Fossell, Theel), 52.51; 2, Rock Ridge (Maggie Landwer, Elli Jankila, Jennie Krause, Ava Fink), 54.01; 3, Hibbing (Lily Lantz, Claire Rewertz, Kloie Piekarski, Bryann Babich), 55.24.
400 meter dash: 1, Ayva Burkes, H, 1:01.57; 2, Emery Maki, H, 1:03.22; 3, K. Forsline, Me, 1:03.61.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Maddie Lowe, IF, 50.31; 2, Abby Sheeder, DRN, 50.75; 3, Krause, RR, 51.83.
800 meter run: 1, A. Skelton, ME, 2:31.60; 2, Ryan Ford, IF, 2:38.47; 3, Lola Champlin, GNK, 2:44.47.
200 meter dash: 1, Fink, RR, 27.66; 2, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 28.33; 3, Babich, H, 28.35.
3200 meter run: 1, Devine, E, 12:45.09; 2, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:03.65; 3, L. Skelton, ME, 13:15.84.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Hibbing (Burkes, Anderson, Figueroa, Maki), 4:21.18; 2, Mesabi East (Moehlenbrock, Sheets, Baribeau, K. Forsline). 4:22.16; 3, Rock Ridge (Landwer, Jankila, Ella Lamppa, Fink), 4:33.73.
Shot put: 1, Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 34-09; 2, Emma Carlson, H, 30-11; 3, Emma Erickson, IF, 29-03.5.
Discus throw: 1, Erickson, IF, 96-01; 2, Ande Visser, Ely, 93-06; 3, Oviatt, GNK, 81-09.
Long jump: 1, Hannuksela, ME, 15-05.75; 2, Jankila, RR, 15-02; 3, Olivia Thostenson, IF, 14-11.75.
Triple jump: 1, Baribeau, ME, 32-08.50; 2, Jankila, RR, 32-02; 3, Thostenson, IF, 31-10.
High jump: 1, KAleigh Horn, DRN, 4-10; 2, Moehlenbrock, ME, 4-10J; 3, Thostenson, IF, 4-10J.
Pole vault: 1, Gherardi, H, 12-06; 2, Ford, IF, 7-06; 3, petrich, GNK, 7-06.
Boys event results
4x800 meter relay: 1, Greenway/N-K, 8:48.74; 2, Mesabi East (Jamie Hill, Neale Leete, David Loveall, Carter Skelton), ME, 8:54.23; 3, Rock Ridge (Anthony Hecimovich, Owen Engel, Connor Matschiner, Dakota Jerde), 9:24.46.
110 meter hurdleS: 1, Gavin Skelton, ME, 16.65; 2, Jajuan Hall, GNK, 17.10; 3, Armando Salazar, DRN, 18.49.
100 meter dash: 1, Amara Manning, H, 11.45; 2, Ethan Zlimen, RR, 11.67; 3, Jack Maxwell, IF, 11.72.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Hibbing (Mikah Schmelzer, Conner Marschalk, Jacob Jensrud, Manning), 1:35.20; 2, Rock Ridge (Zlimen, Karson Sortedahl, Jake Burress, Josh Creer-Oberstar), 1:37.60; 3, Mesabi East (Hunter Hannuksela, Cooper Levander, Hill, Jack Ribich), 1:38.20.
1600 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 4:17.75; 2, Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 4:17.78; 4, Michael Butterfield, GNK, 4:41.72.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Greenway/N-K, 45.76; 2, Rock Ridge (Zlimen, Sortedahl, Burress, Creer-Oberstar), 46.03.
400 meter dash: 1, Taevon Wells, GNK, 51.94; 2, Stocke, RR, 53.23; 3, Engel, RR, 55.82.
300 meter hurdles: 1, G. Skelton, ME, 42.15; 2, Hall, GNK, 45.66; 3, Christian Hufnagle, IF, 45.79.
800 meter run: 1, Stocke, RR, 2:02.52; 2, Butterfield, GNK, 2:06.70; 3, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 2:07.27.
200 meter dash: 1, Manning, H, 23.44; 2, Creer-Oberstar, RR, 23.77; 3, Marschalk, H, 24.50.
3200 meter run: 1, Uhrbom, GNK, 9:46.70; 2, Daniel Olson, GNK, 10:29.26; 3, Dallas Hammer RR, 10:52.09.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Greenway/N-K, 3:39.03; 2, Mesabi East (Hannuksela, Noah Markfort, Hill, G. Skelton), 3:45.24; 3, Rock Ridge (Ryan Herberg, Dakota Jerde, Cooper Williams, Tristan Peterson), 3:52.42.
Shot put: 1, Cody Jantzen, IF, 44-11; 2, Hall, GNK, 41-08; 3, Isaac Flatley, RR, 41-03.5.
Discus throw: 1, G. Skelton, ME, 142-03; 2, Jantzen, IF, 125-03; 3, Riley Krenz, RR, 124-06.
Long jump: 1, Hannuksela, ME, 19-10.50; 2, Ribich, ME, 18-07.25; 3, Manning, H, 17-11.25.
Triple jump: 1, Sortedahl, RR, 39-08; 2, Ribich, ME, 39-07.5; 3, Jensrud, H, 39-01.25.
High jump: 1, Creer-Oberstar, RR, 6-02; 2, Jensrud, H, 5-06; 3, Justin Piekarski, IF, 5-04.
Pole vault: 1, Jack Maxwell, IF, 13-03; 2, Butterfield, GNK, 10-00; 3, Hufnagle, IF, 9-00.
