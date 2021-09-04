‘Jackets tennis has experience up and down the lineup

HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls tennis coach Gary Conda has had a young team for the past three years.
Well, that team is finally coming of age during the 2021 season.
The Bluejackets have experience in every spot on the court, which should come in handy as Hibbing tries to make its way to the Section 7AA finals.
Leading the way are seniors Megan Bussey, Annika Lundell, Lola Valeri and Kasey Jo Renskers.
“They have experience,” Conda said. “They have to start coming through. The majority of them are playing doubles, so my expectations for them is to start winning the tight matches and carrying this team.”
The junior class consists of Mercedes Furin, Abigail Sullivan and Claire Rewertz, along with Amber Stein.
“Abigail, Mercedes and Claire, those three all have at least three years of experience,” Conda said. “It’s like having seniors. They will carry a big load on this team, too.”
Sophomore Bella Vincent will also see extended playing time.
“She has been in the role of our fourth singles player,” Conda said. “She’s getting stronger every time she plays. She’s gaining more confidence in herself. She should be a solid fourth point by the end of the year.”
Conda also has several freshmen, including Opal Valeri, Heidi Rasch and Lucy Grzybowski, and eighth-grader Kenedi Koland, who will contribute to the teams’ success.
“Those four will get the bulk of the playing time this season,” Conda said. “Experience is our key. They’ve been together for two or three years. They’ve been hitting in the offseason quite a bit.
“You can tell the difference. They’re starting stronger than normal. I do see things developing down the road here.
What all of the experience allows Conda to do is be more flexible with his lineup.
“I would say that six of the 10 girls can play both singles and doubles,” Conda said. “I have no problem switching them up. Our top three singles players can easily play doubles, and I can take our third doubles play them in singles.
“We won’t miss a beat.”
The problem the Bluejackets face is Elk River in the section, but Conda believes his team can make a run at the title.
“Depth-wise, we probably are up there (at the top of the section), but we can lose to any team on any given day,” Conda said. “The region isn’t going to be easy. There’s 17 teams in the region.
“Realistically, we’ll try to make the semifinals. We’re good enough to win this thing if we play well. My goal is to get into the top four, then see what happens from there.”
