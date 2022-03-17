HIBBING — In two previous meetings this season, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team has outscored Hermantown 158-122, holding the Hawks to just 61 points in both games.
How will game No. 3 turn out?
That will be decided today when the Bluejackets and Hermantown meet in the Section 7AAA finals, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Duluth East High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing may have had the upper hand in those two games, but in no way are the Bluejackets entering this game overconfident.
They can’t afford to do that.
“That won’t be a problem for us,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “We don’t operate that way. We know that every game is potentially a battle. Confidence-wise, knowing that we beat them twice helps put us at ease, but there’s still a game to play.
“Whether we were 2-0, 1-1 or 0-2 against them, we still have to go and get a job done on both ends of the floor. Everybody has to get it done to continue the season. The results from the past are the results from the past. They do a good job staying in the present.”
The game plan against the Hawks will be simple — doing the same things the Bluejackets have done in the past.
“Maybe we’ll see some different things defensively from them, which we probably have seen at some point in time over the course of the year,” McDonald said. “Regardless of what we see defensively, strategically, we have a solution for it.
“It comes down to executing and taking care of the ball. That’s always a key for us, especially when you lack size and don’t always get a ton of second chances. You can’t cough the ball up too much to prevent you from having the opportunity to score.”
Defensively, McDonald would like to see his team hold Hermantown to under 60 points, but in the two previous games, the Bluejackets did their job on the Hawks, who can put up some points.
“That first game, we did well, but in the second one, I thought we gave up a little too much,” McDonald said. “That’s the kind of team Hermantown is. They rack up points, and we have to be ready for that.
“I also expect a little bit more of a game that might be similar to what Cloquet is, where every possession matters. It’s a little more of a grind-it-out thing that’s going on. We have to come down to valuing each and every possession on both ends of the court.”
All McDonald wants his team to do is relish this opportunity and make the most out of the situation.
“Here we are in a game that we hoped to get to,” McDonald said. “I don’t think a lot of people would have said this is where we’ll be at the beginning of the season. We have to enjoy it.
“Regardless of us winning twice against Hermantown, when you look at the season and story these guys can tell, losing everything we lost last year, to be where we’ve gotten to, it’s one heck of a story for them.”
A story that has no ending, so far.
“To be able to add this to that story would be better,” McDonald said. “Right now, it comes down to a bunch of friends going out and having each other's backs, doing the things we’re always preaching about and making it happen.
“There’s no guarantees, obviously, but there’s 36 minutes of ball, if not more, that could determine where we go from here.”
