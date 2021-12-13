HIBBING — With one just one relay meet under their belt, Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano is left hanging in the dark.
He’s not sure what to expect out of his team as the Bluejackets prepare to hit the water today in a dual meet against Grand Rapids, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
To make matters worse, Veneziano won’t have a full team as they get set to take on the Thunderhawks.
“I have no idea what to expect,” Veneziano said. “We’re a little short-handed, and I don’t have much to go off of after that relay meet. It’s going to be my best-guess scenario.”
Veneziano won’t be throwing caution to the wind because he needs to fill out his lineup the best he can.
“You throw it out there and see what happens,” Veneziano said. “It’s like boiling spaghetti, then throwing it against the wall to see what sticks.”
Grand Rapids is one of the favorites to win Section 7A this season, so Veneziano expects the Thunderhawks to be a formidable foe.
“They’re going to be tough,” Veneziano said. “Like I said before, I don’t know what to expect. On paper, it’s going to be a tough meet. We’ll see how we perform. It’s tough at this stage of the game.”
Hibbing does have a strong senior corps, along with some talented juniors and sophomores.
A lot of his younger kids will have to step up and take on some prominent roles during this meet.
“We’ll take guys off the junior-varsity team and fill in the blanks,” Veneziano said. “Those guys need to be developed sooner or later anyway, but this is obviously going to be tough.”
