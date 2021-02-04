HIBBING — On Tuesday, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team felt fortunate to come away with a four-point win over Grand Rapids.
The Bluejackets were disappointed with their play against the Thunderhawks, so they wanted to do something about it.
On Thursday, Hibbing put the pedal to the metal, getting four players in double figures en route to a 93-41 victory over Cloquet on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
According to Hibbing senior Parker Maki, the team had something to prove against the Lumberjacks.
“All-around, as a team, we weren’t in it,” Maki said about that Grand Rapids game. “We didn’t have any life Tuesday. We barely came out of that game alive, but we got the win. A win is a win, but it could have been a lot better.
“Tonight, we played as a team, we had some life in us, and we moved the ball well. We looked back at what we did against Rapids, and we adapted. We learned from it. It’s all in the past now, and we have to keep moving forward.”
That’s what Hibbing coach Joel McDonald likes about this team. They don’t dwell on past performances, but sometimes, that’s tough to do.
“You forget that they’re young kids,” McDonald said. “Games aren’t going to be perfect, but we strive for that. These guys are motivated in that respect. There’s also a lot of noise they can be distracted by. There’s a lot of talk about us.
“Everybody is going to come at us with their best because we do get talked about. We have to respond and be ready to respond with that. Grand Rapids came after us. I don’t think we expected that kind fight out of them, but we responded in a way that ended up with a W, but we also have to find a way to enjoy that.”
The Bluejackets came out on fire against the Lumberjacks, taking a 19-6 lead in the first six minutes of the game.
It was a fast-paced game, but it didn’t seem like the Bluejackets were dominating the game. There were moments of brilliance, but there were some lulls as well.
By the time the first half was over, Hibbing led by 30, 48-18.
“The scoreboard was a little misleading,” McDonald said. “We were hitting shots. I don't know what we shot at the beginning of the first half, but it was at a high percentage. It was a game that was fast paced because of how we played on both ends.
“When that happens, you get lost in the reality of what’s happening. Time flies by and all of a sudden, it’s halftime and you see you put up 48 points. You alo you played the defense to hold them to 18. You have to be happy with that.”
Could Hibbing keep that up in the second half?
According to Maki, the team never once looked at the scoreboard.
“You have to keep playing, no matter what the score is,” Maki said. “We wanted to not worry about our lead, relax and go through the motions. We wanted to keep taking it at them. I thought we did a great job with that.
“Our rebounding could have probably been better, but other than that, we played well on both defense and offense. We had to work as a team more, and have more life, especially pushing the tempo on defense.”
Cloquet did pick up its play in the second half, but the Lumberjacks never made a serious run at the Bluejackets.
Hibbing was more dominant in the second half, and that was a result of one facet of its game.
“It’s dictated by what we decide to do on the defensive end,” McDonald said. “When we decide to play defense, it feeds our offense and the game is fun to play. It’s fun to watch. It’s fun to coach.
“If they buy into that on a daily basis, that defense is the important thing, it’s going to pay off huge for them. We’re playing defense, but we also have to control the glass so we can get out and run and let the skill that we have speak on the offensive end, too. You saw flashes of that tonight.”
The Bluejackets were led by Mayson Brown with 29 points, including six 3-pointers. Maki finished with 21, Tre Holmes had 19, with four 3-pointers and Ayden McDonald had 14.
Adam Schneider had 10 points to pace Cloquet.
CHS 18 23 — 41
HHS 48 45 — 93
Cloquet: Tyler Issendorf 2, Adam Schnieder 10, Conner Barney 9, Alec Turnbull 9, Nathan Blatchford 2, Dylan Heehn 7, Caleb Hanson 2.
Hibbing: Mayson Brown 29, Tre Holmes 19, Parker Maki 21, Jacob Jensrud 3, Eli Erickson 7, Ayden McDonald 14.
Total Fouls: Cloquet 16; Hibbing 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cloquet 6-12; Hibbing 11-15; 3-pointers: Schneider, Barney, Turnbull 3, Brown 6, Holmes 4, McDonald.
Girls Basketball
Proctor 64
Hibbing 47
PROCTOR — Haley Hawkinson reached the 1,000-point milestone with 16 points, but the Rails put three players into double figures en route to the 17-point victory over the Bluejackets at home Thursday.
“Hallie Evans scored 14 points, Jessica Haedrich had 12 and Payton Roeberg 11 for Proctor.
Jacie Clusiau was the only other Hibbing player in double figures with 12. She sank three 3-pointers.
HHS 26 21 — 47
PHS 28 36 — 64
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 16, Jacie Clusiau 12, Mora Petrich 7, Reese Aune 7, Fanci Williams 4, Deetra Davis 1.
Proctor: Hallie Evans 14, Jessica Haedrich 12, Payton Rodberg 11, Courney Werner 8, Josie Maahs 8, Sophie Morin-Swanson 4, Ava Giswold 3, Hope Carlson 2, Sydnee Yost 2.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 16; Proctor 16; Fouled Out: Hawkinson; Free Throws: Hibbing 16-21; Proctor 20-23; 3-pointers: Clusiau 3, Evans, Haedrich, Werner 2, Giswold.
International Falls 63
Chisholm 49
INT’L. FALLS — Olivia Thostenson had 18 points as the Broncos won the Iron Range Conference contest over the Bluestreaks Thursday at home.
Maddie Lowe added 12 points for International Falls.
Katie Pearson finished with 19 points for Chisholm. Sofie Anderson had 17.
CHS 24 25 — 49
IF 40 23 — 63
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 19, Lola Huhta 4, Sofie Anderson 17, Hannah Kne 5, Jordan Temple 4.
International Falls: Lola Valenzuela 7, Gracie Swenson 2, Izzy Valenzuela 4, Maddie Lowe 12, Anna Windels 3, Maddie Pierce 8, Chloe Sullivan 9, Olivia Thostenson 18.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 18; International Falls 18; Fouled Out: Tresa Baumgard, Thostenson; Free Throws: Chisholm 7-12; International Falls 14-23; 3-pointers: Pearson 3, Anderson 3, Kne, Lola Valenzuela.
