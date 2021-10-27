‘Jackets take aim at first LSC Championships

HIBBING — After spending year upon year in the Iron Range Conference, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team will be experiencing a first when it takes part in the Lake Superior Conference Meet, which begins at 4 p.m. today at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool in Grand Rapids.
Joining the Bluejackets in the meet will be the Thunderhawks, Proctor/Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld, Superior and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano is using this meet as a stepping stone to the Section 7A Meet, which will be held in November.
“I’m using this as any other regular-season meet,” Veneziano said. “The conference title doesn’t matter to me. Grand Rapids is the prolific favorite, and I would be willing to bet a lot of money that they’re going to win this thing.
“Even if we were in a position to win it, I’d be focused more on fine tuning for the meets that matter to me. That would be the region meet and, hopefully, the state meet in some swims.”
That means Veneziano will put a lineup together to experiment with some swims.
“This is my last chance to do this,” Veneziano said. “It’s also my last chance to get our kids some better seed times in the events we know they’re going to swim in regions.”
Hibbing hasn’t had a meet in over a week, so Veneziano’s athletes are chomping at the bit to start competing again.
“Our last meet was the True Team,” Veneziano said. “We had a solid week of practice before True Team, and now we had 1 ½ weeks of practice before this meet. This is a critical time of the year to start focusing.
“When they’re tired and getting fatigued due to the length of the training period, this is where you start getting stale. A lot of competition at this time of the year doesn’t make any sense. Practices become more and more important.”
That’s because Veneziano can work on any issues that may be enveloping his team.
“You can’t fix the problems when you’re taking broken issues into competition with you,” Veneziano said. “The lack of competition is a good thing right now.
“Hopefully, we can flip the switch and get some good performances.”
At the True Team, the Bluejackets didn’t exactly set the world on fire. Veneziano needs to see how his team responds from that.
“That wasn’t the meet we were hoping for,” Veneziano said. “We looked sharp in practice prior to that, and we didn’t quite get it going. It was an overwhelming meet, a slow meet. There were multiple stops in every event.
“We weren’t used to seeing that many competitors due to COVID. This meet, there’s only six teams, in a large pool area, with familiar competition. That’s a lot of pressure off of the culture shock issues, and gets us back on track to compete.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.