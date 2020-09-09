‘Jackets swimming sets sights on Cloquet

HIBBING — After a long weekend out of the water, and not having a pool available Tuesday, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team worked on their dryland training.
How that time out of the pool affects the Bluejackets will be on full view today when they host Cloquet, beginning at 5 p.m., at the high school pool.
Aside from COVID-19, and not having the facility to practice in for one day, Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said things are still running as smoothly as they can be as he continues to build a lineup for the 2020 season.
“We’ll keep experimenting a little bit,” Veneziano said. “We’re trying to get enough base information to start seeing some trends in what events we want to start putting kids in.
With an abbreviated season meet schedule, I still want to mix it up a little bit today to get a better idea on that.
“At that point, we’ll start pigeonholing them in events.”
Pigeonholing has been something Veneziano has avoided for years, but this season is different.
“We don’t have luxury like a normal season to experiment throughout most of the season,” Veneziano said. “We need to step that process up where we make some decisions early to have them trained for those specific things.”
With the pool down, that didn’t deter Veneziano from putting his team through a grueling workout.
“It was intense,” Venezinao said. “The kids did a good job. It’s a lot of what we’ve done in the past, with the type of dynamic stretching and plyometrics we do. It’s easy for us because we’re not using any equipment.
“It’s easy to social distance, so it’s safe for us to conduct practice in that way. It’s all good. The COVID stuff and the protocols, we’re not having an issue with that. It’s easy for us to do. We’re into a whole month of doing it. We’re good to go there.”
But there are other factors involved with this season.
“With the short, abbreviated season, dual meets only, we’re handling it one step at a time,” Veneziano said. “That’s all we can do.”
As far as the Lumberjacks go, Veneziano doesn’t know much about them, but he’s not worried about Cloquet. He has enough to worry about with his own team and what they can control.
“It’s such a weird year,” Veneziano said. “In some respects, some kids opted not to go out for their sport this fall for COVID concerns, and I respect that. You don’t know if what they had swimming last year, that didn’t graduate, is coming back or not.
“It’s hard to tell. I’m keeping the focus on our kids, trying to get them to swim better. Whatever the competition presents us, it is what it is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.