HIBBING — After coming off a good meet with Superior last week, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team will continue the process.
Next up for the Bluejackets is a 5 p.m. dual meet with Cloquet at the Hibbing High School Pool today.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano won’t do anything drastic coming into the meet. He’ll stay status quo.
“We’ll continue running the plan of going out there and trying to perform to the best of our abilities,” he said. “Even though we swam well against Superior, there were some things that we needed to work on, and we have been working on.”
One of those things is finishing races.
“We’re not ending our races well,” Veneziano said. “It’s kind of like a glide into the wall. In NASCAR, you don’t see anyone slam on the breaks right before the checkered flag. You go full speed over that.
“That’s not what we’re doing. We’re coming into the wall, so our 100-yard races has been a 99-yard race. We got beat in that last yard because we didn’t finish it off. It’s things like that, the turn work, the getting off the wall better. Those are discipline issues.”
The Bluejackets have to pay more attention to the details.
“The conditioning will take care of itself over the course of the season,” Veneziano said.
As for the Lumberjacks, last year the meet went right down the wire.
That’s what makes those discipline issues important.
“It was close,” Veneziano said. “That stuff right there could tip the balance. We need to complete our races the way they should be completed. The things going in our favor will be increased.”
This will be Hibbing’s first home meet of the season, and Veneziano wants to see how they respond to that.
“I want to see how we perform at home, too,” Veneziano said. “All of the big meets of the season will end up right here in our own backyard. It’s important that we can shift gears from practice mode to competition mode between these four walls.
“We need to make sure that we have that under control. We want to make practice more like a meet, and a meet more like practice. I want them in the same frame of mind for both.”
