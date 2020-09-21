HIBBING — So far, the Hibbing High School girls swimming team has passed every test it has taken.
The Bluejackets will take a mid-term exam today when they travel to Grand Rapids to take on the Thunderhawks, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano had at least a week before this dual meet to clean up some things in his teams’ performances.
“We had a whole week where we could focus and train and work on some stuff to smooth out the rough edges,” Veneziano said. “We’ve been doing a good job with it.”
A lot of smoothing out has been technical things.
“We’re capable of swimming faster than we think we are,” Veneziano said. “We’re self-limiting, so we’re working hard to prove that we can go harder and faster. We’re holding back.
“We’re afraid to open and go hard. There is no reason to. It’s a self-limiting thing. We need to push the envelope harder.”
As far as Grand Rapids goes, the Thunderhawks are in Section 8A, and that’s alright with Veneziano.
“They’re loaded this year,” he said. “It’ll be a good test for us to go up against some good competition. They’re got everything. They’ve got some fast kids, and they have some depth.
“It’ll be a challenge for us, but that’s a good thing.”
Because Grand Rapids isn’t a section opponent, all Veneziano wants to see is his team get some good performances.
“We can forget about who’s who in the world of swimming and go out and perform for ourselves,” Veneziano said. “We need to get some improvements. Other than that, I don’t care who we’re swimming against.”
It will also be the Bluejackets' first time on the road. Due to the pandemic, there’s a different set of rules when it comes to traveling.
“We’ll see how it affects them going on the road,” Veneziano said. “With everything going on, and according to rules, we have to dress here and show up ready to go. It’s the continuation of an already strange season.”
