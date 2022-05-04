HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team might be young, but the Bluejackets faced somebody younger — Cloquet.
The Bluejackets took advantage of the Lumberjack youth and rolled to a 7-0 decision Wednesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Two matches went into a third set, with one being a 10-point tiebreaker, otherwise, Hibbing controlled play throughout much of the contest.
“They had a little turnover going on,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They they lost quite a few kids last year. They’re young, and so are we, but I was happy with how we played, top to bottom.”
Conda was especially pleased with how his doubles teams played.
He had two eighth-graders at first doubles, Isaiah Hildenbrand and Keaton Petrick, and they came away with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Logan Beck and Ethan Doty.
At second doubles, Nurzhan Bishenbek and Tyler Fisher beat Sam Bailey and Jonah Bryant-Nikko 6-4, 6-2, and in third doubles, Benny Galli and Ricardo Florez beat TJ Sabyan and Jay Sadler 6-0, 6-0 in about 30 minutes.
“Our doubles, that was impressive,” Conda said. “The two eighth-graders at one, they were up against a couple of bigger guys, and they did a lot of good things. Our two doubles was more impressive.
“Nurzhan is starting to move around the court better. Third doubles, I don’t know. They were off the court so fast, I don’t know if they played a match. They didn’t lose a point. It was a good day.”
No. 1 singles is where the battle took place between Hibbing junior Drew Anderson, and Lumberjack eighth-grader Ethan Lavan.
Anderson won the first set easily, 6-1, but Lavan turned the tide in the second set, winning 6-2.
In the tiebreaker, Anderson was able to rebound to win 10-6.
“He can keep it in play. He can loop it around and spin it a little bit,” Conda said about Lavan. “He has very little power, so Drew just needed to stay aggressive and come forward.
“He let the kid off of the hook in the second set. He won handily, attacking and forcing the issue in the first. He got defensive and that cost him the set. He changed a winning game.”
Somehow, some way, Anderson had to get back to the way he played in that first set. He was able to do that in the 10-point tiebreaker.
“When you lose confidence in something he said he missed a volley or he missed one here, he doesn’t realize that he was still winning more than 50-percent of them,” Conda said. “The other guy hit one wide here and there, but he remembers the one he missed.”
In the other singles matches, Cooper Hendrickson beat Tyler Leppi 6-1, 6-0 at second singles; Jack Gabardi downed Marco Zegan 6-1, 6-1 at third singles; and Christian Dickson beat Joey Bender 6-4, 6-4 at fourth singles.
“They all played consistently,” Conda said. “Cooper overpowered his kid quite a bit. Jack is starting to move the ball around, and he’s taking charge at the net here and there. He’s getting smarter.
“Christian, his consistency is 10-times better than last year. I’m happy with the way he’s playing.”
Hibbing 7, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Ethan Lavan, 6-1, 2-6, 10-6; No. 2 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Tyler Leppi, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Jack Gabardi, H, def. Marco Zegan, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Christian Dickson, H, def. Joey Bender, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 — Isaiah Hildenbrand-Keaton Petrick, H, def. Logan Beck-Ethan Doty, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; No. 2 — Nurzhan Bishenbek-Tyler Fisher, H, def. Sam Bailey-Jonah Bryant-Nikko, 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 — Benny Galli-Ricardo Florez, H, def. TJ Sabyan-Jay Sadler, 6-0, 6-0.
Softball
Hibbing 10
Duluth Marshall 0
DULUTH — Hibbing pitcher Aune Boben tossed a five-inning perfect game as the Bluejackets blanked the Hilltoppers at Wade Field Tuesday.
Boben struck out nine Duluth Marshall hitters in the process.
Hibbing would score three runs in the first as Maddie St. George had an RBI single, and Megan Bussey an RBI groundout. The other runs scored on an error.
In the second, St. George reached on an error, scoring Boben, who had walked and stole second.
The Bluejackets would explode for six runs in the fifth inning.
Abigail Sullivan rapped a two-run double; Emma Kivela walked with the bases loaded to force home a run; Bussey was hit-by-a-pitch to score a run; and St. George walked to force home another run. The other run scored on an error.
Avery Beranek started for the Hilltoppers. She gave up five hits, struck out one and walked six.
St. George finished with two hits for Hibbing.
HHS 320 06 — 10 5 0
DM 000 00 — 0 0 6
Hibbing: Aune Boben (W) and Maddie St. George; Duluth Marshall: Avery Beranck (L) and Anna Hron; 2B — Abigail Sullivan.
