HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls basketball was on a 13-game losing streak heading into their game with Eveleth-Gilbert, so they needed something positive to happen.
The Bluejackets got that by running out to an early 15-point first half lead, then they withstood a furious Golden Bears’ comeback to pull out a 48-46 victory Tuesday at the high school gymnasium.
For Hibbing coach Chris Hanson, it was a relief to pull out the win.
“The last couple of games, we’ve made progress,” Hanson said. “We’ve played well for stretches. I’ve told them that we have to find a way to play a complete game now. We have to play for all 36 minutes.
“We get into that lull, we get into that stretch where we settle for shots, and we quit attacking the rim. We get complacent. We have to find a way to get rid of that.”
The Bluejackets had a good stretch to start the game, taking an 18-3 lead just under halfway through the half as Eveleth-Gilbert just couldn’t get anything going.
“We weren’t moving. We were standing still,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Karwin Marks said. “It was stagnant and stale. We weren’t moving the ball. We weren’t moving. We looked lifeless.
“We were missing some shots, too. We started hitting some shots in the second half. A couple of our shooters started to heat up a little bit.”
One of those shooters was Morgan Marks.
Marks only had five points in the first half, but she finished with 25, including seven 3-pointers, which helped the Golden Bears climb back into the game.
As a matter of fact, the whole Eveleth-Gilbert offense picked up its play in the second half.
“To beat a zone defense, you have to move the ball faster than the zone moves, and you have to move your body,” Marks said. “They started doing that. They started skipping the ball around.
“They started taking care of it better. They were passing up good shots for great shots. That’s why we started hitting them.”
That turned out to be a problem for the Bluejackets. A collapsing defense left Eveleth-Gilbert’s shooters too wide open.
“It’s recognizing shooters,” Hanson said. “That’s been an Achilles heel for us this year. In the Virginia game, we let (Rian) Aune get hot. When somebody gets hot shooting, we have to close out on them and disrupt them.
“We weren’t able to disrupt her as much in the second half. Credit to her. She shot well, but that’s part of us having the mentality to close out teams when we have the chance.”
Thanks to Marks, the Golden Bears took a 43-40 lead with 5:30 to play, but Hibbing got baskets from Deetra Davis and Kate Toewe to take a 44-43 lead.
Emma Kivela scored for the Bluejackets to make it 46-43, then Toewe hit a free throw with 44 seconds to play to make it 47-43.
Marks drained her final three in the final 30 seconds to make it 47-46.
According to Marks, he said she didn’t want to shoot the ball anymore.
He’s glad she did.
“She thought she was hurting the team by shooting and missing,” Marks said. “She’s a good shooter and if she has open shots, you can’t stop shooting, if you’re wide open. I told her that if she was open, she had to shoot.
“She’s a good shooter. She started to heat up. She didn’t miss many shots in the second half. That shows why right there.”
Jorie Anderson would hit a free throw to make it 48-46, then with 14 seconds on the clock, Marks set up a play during a timeout.
Eveleth-Gilbert got one last chance, but the shot came up short to give the Bluejackets the win.
Hanson liked the way his young team responded in such a tight situation.
“We made some of our free throws down the stretch,” Hanson said. “It would be nice to make all of those, but it’s the little things like that. You learn as you go and start to compete.
“Those are the things that good teams and teams that are going to win do at the end of games. We have to get there.”
Kivela led Hibbing with 16 points. Toewe finished with 12
Marks was the only player in double figures for the Golden Bears. Anna Westby had eight.
EG 13 33 — 46
HHS 23 25 — 48
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 8, Julia Lindseth 6, Alexandria Flannigan 2, Morgan Marks 25, Johanna Westby 5.
Hibbing: Jorie Anderson 5, Emma Kivela 16, Emery Maki 2, Rylie Forbord 2, Deetra Davis 6, Reese Aune 5, Kate Toewe 12.
Total Fouls: Eveleth-Gilbert 14; Hibbing 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Eveleth-Gilbert 3-10; Hibbing 8-17; 3-pointers: Anna Westby 2, Lindseth 2, Marks 7, Kivela 3, Aune.
Girls Hockey
Section 7A Quarterfinals
Hibbing/Chisholm 4
Moose Lake Area 2
MOOSE LAKE — Megan Bussey scored at 5:01 of the second period to break a 2-2 tie and lift the Bluejackets to the Section 7A quarterfinal-round victory over the Rebels at Riverside Arena Tuesday.
Bussey had the hat trick during the game, scoring at 10:52 of the first period, then she added an insurance goal at 6:49 of the third period on the power play.
Julia Gherardi scored Hibbing/Chisholm’s other goal.
Gabby Gamst and Megan Hattenberger scored for Moose Lake Area.
Addison Hess had 25 saves for the Bluejackets.
Julia Matson stopped 43 shots for the Rebels.
HC 2 1 1 — 4
MLA 2 0 0 — 2
First Period — 1. H, Julia Gherardi (Kendal Gustavsson, Megan Bussey), 10:08; 2. HC, Bussey (Aune Boben, Panella Rewertz), 10:52; 3. MLA, Gabby Gamst (Raechel Painovich, Sandra Ribich), pp, 4:32; 4. MLA, Megan Hattenberger (Mackenzie Hoffmann, Hallie Klavu), 16:00.
Second Period — 5. HC, Bussey (Annika Lundell, Panella Rewertz), 5:01.
Third Period — 6. HC, Bussey (Abigail Sullivan, Boben), pp, 6:49.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 3-9-13—25; Moose Lake Area, Julia Matson 14-14-15—43.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; Moose Lake Area 4-8.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 3
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
COLERAINE — The Raiders’ Nathan Jurgensen had 44 saves to record the shutout as the Raiders blanked the Bluejackets at Hodgins-Berardo Tuesday.
Greenway got goals from three different players, with Wyatt Thorson and Joe Herfindahl scoring in the second period.
Jacques Villeneuve tallied in the third period.
Evan Radovich had 22 saves for the Bluejackets.
