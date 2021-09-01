‘Jackets soccer earns first win with 12-0 rout of Two Harbors

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team is heading into the Labor Day weekend on a high note.
The Bluejackets, who were outscored 15-1 over last weekend, narrowed that gap immensely with a 12-0 victory over Two Harbors Wednesday at Vic Power Field.
It was Hibbing/Chisholm’s first win of the season, and it was Bluejacket coach Jen Forer’s first win at the helm of the team.
“It feels good,” Forer said. “We’ve been working hard in practice, but things didn’t go our way Saturday. To come back after starting the season 0-2, to be focused and ready to go right off the bat, scoring goals, that felt good.”
Hibbing/Chisholm scored 15 minutes into the game on a goal by Alex Chacich, then at 17 minutes, Jacob Jensrud found the back of the net.
The onslaught continued as Grant Price tallied at 25:16, followed by a goal off the foot of Kaden Haglin at 27:47.
Chacich scored at 28:12, Peyton Taylor at 29:10 and Chacich at 36:05 as Hibbing/Chisholm took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
“We were focused and ready,” Forer said. “The thing we talked about the most was getting to the ball, trusting our teammates to pass. That’s what happened. We trusted our teammates, making the passes and getting the first touch on the ball.”
The Bluejackets needed to avoid a letdown in the second half, so they were constantly reminded about staying focused.
“We got to do a lot of rotating,” Forer said. “When they came off the field, it was talking about a 0-0 game. We had to keep working on possession. We had to use it as a way to get some of the things that we used at practice.
“Possessing the ball against an opponent, and pressuring on defense. It was a positive day and a way to get on a winning track.”
Hibbing/Chisholm kept up the pressure, getting a goal by Taylor at 42:53, one by Price at 40:25, one by Taylor at 43:38, one by Price at 67:30 and one by Chacich at 64:00.
It didn’t take long for the Bluejackets to make up that scoring difference.
“We had guys that scored their first varsity goal,” Forer said. “That’s exciting for them. For Jacob to score on his birthday was exciting for him. It’s fun to see them having fun on the field.
“Things can also go in a bad direction when you have a big lead like that, so we talked about staying focused.”
Drew Forer only had one save for Hibbing/Chisholm.
TH 0 0 — 0
HC 7 5 — 12
First Half — 1. HC Alex Chacich (Peyton Taylor), 15:00; 2. HC, Jacob Jensrud (Chacich), 17:00; 3. HC, Grant Price, 25:16; 4. HC, Kaden Haglin (Jensrud), 27:47; 5. HC, Chacich, 28:12; 6. HC, Taylor, 29:10; 7. HC, Chacich, 36:05.
Second Half — 8. HC, Taylor, 42:53; 9. HC, Price, 40:25; 10. HC, Taylor, 43:38; 11. Price, 67:30; 12. HC, Chacich, 64:00.
Goalie Saves — Two Harbors, Brendan Lampela NSA; Hibbing/Chisholm, Drew Forer 1.
