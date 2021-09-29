VIRGINIA — When Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano scored out his meet with Rock Ridge before the actual event happened, he had his Bluejacket team winning by two.
Instead, Hibbing won by six.
The Bluejackets got excellent performances out of Macie Emerson, Emery Maki and Ella Kalisch en route to a 50-44 victory over the Wolverines Tuesday at the Virginia High School Pool.
Hibbing took a short-handed team into the meet, but those three individual performances, and two more from Desiree DiIorio and Madison St. George, propelled the Bluejackets to the win.
“Being short-handed, I knew the meet could go either way and be back-and-forth the whole way,” Veneziano said. “The fact that we were on the road, in their pool, didn’t help the situation either.
“I have to give credit to several of our kids for stepping up to the plate to get unexpected places. When we scored it out, we thought it would be a two-point meet. A lot of stuff happened to change the complexion of the meet for the better.”
Hibbing may have been short-handed, but that didn’t mean Rock Ridge coach Perry Brown was buying into it.
“It was a great, close meet,” Brown said. “Even though they were missing a couple of people, they’re tough. It was a good meet. We knew they were going to be tough, and I wanted to see how my girls would react.
“They did well. I’m proud of them. We had a lot of good times. It’s nice to go against a tough team because it brings out the best in the kids. You see good races. It was neck-and-neck through most of the meet. It was an exciting meet.”
Individually, Emerson won the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. She was a part of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Maki won the 50 freestyle, and swam legs on both the freestyle relay teams.
Kalisch won the 100 backstroke, and she was a part of the 200 medley relay team that finished second, with DiIorio, Riley St. George and Madison St. George.
“Those individual swims were critical in the victory,” Veneziano said. “Our second and third places were also important. Our medley relay, they stepped up and got second even though we thought they were going to get third.
Madison St. George won the 100 butterfly, and swam on the winning freestyle relay teams, and Geli Stenson was her usual self, winning the 200 and 500 freestyles, as well as swimming on the freestyle relay teams.
The Wolverines got an individual win from Anna Heinonen in the 100 backstroke.
Emma Vukmanich, Ellie Robillard, Hailey Pechonick and Ellie Bjorge won the 200 medley relay.
“We had smiles on our faces even when it didn’t come out our way,” Brown said. “I could see the girls racing. Our motto is, ‘Racing like you’re racing.’ The score isn’t what we wanted, but we had a lot of good swims.
“That’s all that matters.”
Hibbing 50, Rock Ridge 44
200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Emma Vukmanich, Ellie Robillard, Hailey Pechonick, Ellie Bjorge), 2:08.52; 2. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George, Madison St. George), 2:10.20; 3. Rock Ridge (Maggie Gripp, Grace Langowski, Kylee Okland, Abygail Roush), 2:17.90.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:09.22; 2. Elise Hoard, RR, 2:16.51; 3. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:20.59.
200 individual medley — 1. Macie Emerson, H, 2:34.70; 2. Mia Stark, 2:36.95; 3. Madison St. George, H, 2:37.00.
50 freestyle — 1. Emery Maki, H, 27.63; 2. Anna Heinonen, RR, 28.06; 3. Kalisch, H, 28.46.
100 butterfly — 1. Madison St. George, H, 1:08.23; 2. Pechonick, RR, 1:08.75; 3. Maggie Koskela, RR, 1:17.31.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 1:00.15; 2. Stark, RR, 1:00.54; 3. Maki, H, 1:00.94.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:52.76; 2. Robillard, RR, 6:00.59; 3. Dani Logan, RR, 6:12.94.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Madison St. George, Stenson, Maki), 1:48.52; 2. Rock Ridge (Heinonen, Hoard, Bjorge, Stark), 1:52.42; 3. Hibbing (Riley St. George, Raini Gibson, Riley Story, Alexi Walters), 2:05.82.
100 backstroke — 1. Kalisch, H, 1:10.04; 2. Vukmanich, RR, 1:12.96; 3. Gripp, RR, 1:15.40.
100 breaststroke — 1. Heinonen, RR, 1:25.32; 2. DiIorio, H, 1:27.76; 3. Maija Rantala, RR, 1:27.89.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Stenson, Kalisch, Maki), 4:00.33; 2. Rock Ridge (Hoard, Vukmanich, Pechonick, Stark), 4:09.08; 3. Rock Ridge (Jaelyn Parks, Koskela, Robillard, Bjorge), 4:14.93.
Girls Tennis
Hibbing 5
Eveleth-Gilbert 2
EVELETH — The Bluejackets scored four points before the darkness set in and came away with the victory over the Golden Bears Tuesday.
At No. 3 singles, Mercedes Furin beat Julia Lindseth 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, then Aune Boben downed Mayme Scott 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell beat Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young 6-1, 6-2, Kasey Jo Renskers and Bella Vincent downed Hanna Beldo and Ayla Troutwine 7-5, 7-6; and Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch beat Alyssa Grahek and Alex Flannigan 6-3, 6-2.
“Mercedes’ win over Lindseth, that was a big win for us,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “That got us over the hump, then Boben pulled out that tiebreaker at fourth singles. Both two and three doubles won in straight sets.
“We had our four points before we put our other matches on the court, but we felt good about first doubles.”
Sullivan and Lundell finished their matche quickly, but the Bussey and Rewertz matches weren’t done until after it got dark.
“I expected a 4-3 struggle,” Conda said. “I knew we had to win one of the singles. I figured they would go heavy in singles, and they did. For us to pick up two singles wins was huge.
“No. 2 was close. Megan went into a tiebreaker in the second set, and it was played in the dark. To be honest, I can’t believe they wanted to keep playing. None of us could see the ball. We were going by hand motions as to who won the point. I could see it maybe when I was that age.”
Hibbing 5, Eveleth-Gilbert 2
Singles: No. 1 — Lydia Delich, EG, def. Claire Rewertz, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 — Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Megan Bussey, 6-2, 7-6; No. 3 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Julia Lindseth, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; No. 4 — Aune Boben, H, def. Mayme Scott, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Annika Lundell, H, def. Anna Beaudette-Mylee Young, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Bella Vincent, H, def. Hanna Beldo-Ayla Troutwine, 7-5, 7-6; No. 3 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Alyssa Grahek-Alex Flannigan, 6-3, 6-2.
Volleyball
Superior 3
Hibbing 1
SUPERIOR — Bailey Broker had nine kills and Lucy Gabrielson seven, but it wasn’t enough as the Spartans beat the Bluejackets in four games, 25-10, 25-14, 19-25, 25-22, Tuesday.
Zoe Kriske had 15 assists and Julia Flaten three. Bella Scaia and Gabrielson each had two aces. Broker had three blocks and getting two each were Gabrielson, Kriske and Mallanie Heikkila.
Gabrielson and Scaia both had 13 digs.
