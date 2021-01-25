HIBBING — Time and patience. That’s going to be the mantra of the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team.
The Bluejackets are 1-2 on the season, having lost two games in a row to Hermantown and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
Hibbing/Chisholm has shown glimpses of improvement, especially against the Lumberjacks, then things fell apart as Cloquet/Esko/Carlton broke that game open in the third period.
Bluejacket coach Eric Rewertz and his coaching staff went back to the drawing board and started to make some changes.
They’re hoping their work pays dividends when Hibbing/Chisholm hosts International Falls in an Iron Range Conference contest today, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
For two periods against the Lumberjacks, there were some positive signs that Hibbing/Chisholm was heading the right way.
“The team worked hard, and I liked what we were doing in the offensive zone,” Rewertz said. “Our defense was better, and we had some good goaltending. We took some steps in the right direction.”
After that third period, Rewertz needed to make some changes.
He wants to start fresh, and there’s no better time to do that than against the Broncos.
“This game is an IRC team, and our goal is to win the IRC title,” Rewertz said. “This is our second game against an IRC opponent, so we have to carry over our play and systems and continue to do what we need to do to get better.”
Those systems need to be played in all three zones.
“First and foremost, we have to work hard,” Rewertz said. “We have to take away time and space in all three zones. In the offensive zone, we have to forecheck hard, and support each other to create turnovers.
“In the defensive end, we have to take away time and space. We can’t let them make a play. We’re giving up too many shots from the point. Our wings are too low in the defensive zone. We’re sagging too much, which creates opportunities from up high.”
When shots do get through, the Bluejackets need to be tougher around their net.
“We have to tie up sticks and shore up the things we need to get better in the corners, and not give up opportunities,” Rewertz said. “We have to take away time and space in our zone.”
All of those things can’t be corrected at the same time, so Rewertz is breaking things down into little compartments. He wants his team reacting and not thinking.
“It’s a hard process, but we’ll get there,” Rewertz said. “There’s so many things to shore up. We’ve written down four things to focus on. Once we get those done, we’ll move on to the next four. That’s the only way to approach it this year.
“If you try to correct everything at once, you never get deep into what you’re trying to do. We’ll keep progressing. We’ll work hard. We have a new coaching staff, and we’re creating new systems. We have to stay patient and positive. They’re trying to learn a new way to play.”
As for International Falls, Rewertz said he knows a little bit about them. The one thing he does know, is that the Broncos will be a formidable foe.
“I know they have a good top line, then they have two lines that work hard,” he said. “They’re a hardworking team. They will come at you hard. We have to do the things we’re trying to do.
“All we can control is our effort and attitude. That can take you a long way.”
