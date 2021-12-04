HIBBING — After a late night in International Falls, Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz was wondering how his team would respond against Rock Ridge.
As it turned out, pretty good.
The Bluejackets got two goals from Kasey Kemp, including a power-play tally, en route to a 4-1 victory over the Wolverines Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Hibbing/Chisholm secured an 8-4 win over the Broncos, then had the two-hour bus ride home. The Bluejackets got home late, then they had to get early for school.
That had Rewertz concerned.
“We were tired, but I loved our compete level and the effort that the boys showed tonight,” Rewertz said. “These are those moments where you build character as a team throughout the year.
“It was a nice win for us coming off a back-to-back.”
Both teams skated hard at the beginning, then it got physical, with some bruising hits along the way.
Both teams got a little fortunate, too, blindly tossing pucks into the danger areas on the ice, but neither team could capitalize on those opportunities.
That was one problem area for Hibbing/Chisholm throughout the entirety of the game.
“The whole game, we fought the puck tonight,” Rewertz said. “We talked about that a little bit, making hard plays off the glass, getting pucks behind the D. Even in the third period, we talked about clearing blue lines, getting pucks deep.
“We battled the puck tonight.”
One of those turnovers would lead to the first goal of the game.
Drew Kubena intercepted an errant pass and fed Kemp, who came down on Wolverine goalie Ian Kangas all-alone. He lifted a shot over the right shoulder of Kangas at 13:30 to make it 1-0.
It stayed that way until the 14-second mark of the second period.
Tristen Babich sent a clearing attempt down the ice and onto the stick of Christian Dickson. He broke in all alone and deposited the puck into the back of the net to give the Bluejackets a 2-0 lead.
“The puck bounced at the beginning of the second, the guy had speed and he came down and buried it,” Rock Ridge coach Ben Johnson said. “They may have had a little more puck luck, but at the same time, that’s a part of the game.”
Hibbing/Chisholm may have had a two-goal lead, but the last thing Rewertz wanted his team to do was relax.
“We were excited on the bench but at that point, you’re also nervous about a little bit of a letdown,” Rewertz said. “We wanted to stay on the gas and keep battling.”
Both teams kept up a torrid pace, then the Bluejackets took advantage of a Wolverines’ penalty early in the third period.
Kemp scored the power-play tally at 3:22 for a 3-0 advantage.
“Rock Ridge has a lot of skilled players, so we wanted to stay on the gas, even in the third period,” Rewertz said. “We wanted to play smart. We wanted to get pucks past their D and make them go 200-feet.”
Just over a minute later, Peyton Taylor took advantage of a Rock Ridge turnover, picking up a loose puck at the blue line and skating in all-alone on Kangas. He lit the lamp at 4:27 to make it 4-0.
“We did a good job of angling at times,” Rewertz said. “When one of their D came up the half wall there, we picked off a puck and scored. We created some opportunities based on our hard work.”
The Wolverines had one too many mistakes, and the Bluejackets capitalized on them.
On the other hand, Rock Ridge didn’t capitalize on the chances Hibbing/Chisholm gave it.
“There were times when we had some nice plays, but their goalie played great,” Johnson said. “There were times when we were slapping the puck around. We have a lot of young kids, and they get nervous.
“Once they got settled into the game, we moved the puck well. There were times when we dominated the game, but we didn’t put the puck in the net.”
Rock Ridge needed to get something going, and Hibbing/Chisholm helped out the Wolverines by taking two penalties just 39 seconds apart.
Was Rewertz concerned?
“It could have gotten them back in the game,” Rewertz said. “The penalties, I didn’t think it was anything deliberate or anything like we were lazy. If it’s a lazy penalty, you get a little upset as a coach.
“Both of them were in an area where they had scoring chances. I’ll take those to eliminate scoring chances.”
Nick Troutwine did make the Bluejackets pay for it by scoring a 5-on-3 goal at 8:20 to make it 4-1.
The Wolverines still had well over a minute with the 5-on-4 advantage, but they couldn’t get that second goal of the game.
“We could have climbed back into it,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t over yet. We got the power-play goal, then we hit the pipe. It could have been 4-2 and a different story. It is what it is, with the pipes and the bounces.
“You have to learn from it instead of hanging your head. It’s not the outcome we wanted, but we have a long season to figure everything out.”
The Bluejackets’ penalty kill was spot on to keep the lead at three.
“They got that power play goal, and a little bit of momentum,” Rewertz said. “We settled the guys down on the bench. We wanted to get four fresh players out there. We talked about how we wanted to push down and kill that penalty.
“We were able to do that, but they did take the momentum over after that goal.”
Rock Ridge did control play for the next three or four shifts, but Hibbing/Chisholm countered with one good shift to get the momentum back.
From there, the Bluejackets ran out the clock.
“We had a shift where we pushed back, then I thought we were able to play a neutral-ice game from there on out,” Rewertz said. “We did enough to get pucks behind their D, and eliminate them from getting their goalie out of the net.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Brayden Boyer had 19 saves.
Kangas finished with 12 stops. Levi Maki had three saves.
“We’re still figuring things out,” Johnson said. “There were times in the game where we played well, and there were some mistakes we made. We're aware of that. It’s a brand-new team, with combined kids.
“They’re finding their identity, finding out what they’re made of and what that jersey means right now. There’s a learning curve here. We did have some bright spots. It’s early in the season. We’ll be getting better, but we have to iron out those kinks first.”
RR 0 0 1 — 1
HC 1 1 2 — 4
First Period — 1. HC, Kasey Kemp (Drew Kubena), 13:30.
Second Period — 2. HC, Christian Dickson (Michael Andrican, Tristen Babich), :14.
Third Period — 3. HC, Kemp (Beau Frider, Kubena), pp, 3:22; 4. HC, Peyton Taylor, 4:27; 5. RR, Nick Troutwine (Keegan Ruedebusch), pp, 8:20.
Goalie Saves — Rock Ridge, Ian Kangas 5-4-3—12; Levi Maki x-x-3—3; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 6-8-5—19.
Penalties — Rock Ridge 2-12, one misconduct; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Boys Basketball
Hibbing 75
Hastings 56
RED WING — The Bluejackets had less than a handful of practices with their core group, but Hibbing came out and beat the Class 4A Raiders by 19 Thursday at the Red Wing Tournament.
The win kind of took Hibbing coach Joel McDonald by surprise.
“I wasn’t sure,” McDonald said. “After more than a couple of decades doing this, I try not to have a whole lot of expectations. I had no idea what to expect. We only had two practices with everyone in the rotations because of sickness and testing results.
“When you don’t have your core guys all together, you don’t know what’s going to happen. We played together well.”
Especially on the defensive side of the ball
“We played hard defense,” McDonald said. “Other than losing (Owen) Bernatz, I was impressed. Everybody did a great job. We were inexperienced, but I liked the way we played together.
“We have a long way to go, but it was a great start.”
Hibbing was led by Ayden McDonald with 24 points. Alex Chacich had 19, including three 3-pointers and Jacob Jensrud had 15, with three 3-pointers.
“Jacob and Alex had great games,” McDonald said. “We got great minutes out of Dane (Mammenga). He’s starting to figure out how to play with Ayden. He’s getting in the right spots and the ball is finding him. When that happens, things are easy.
“Finley (Cary) is figuring it out, too. Zach (Rusich) had a nice all-around game. He defended well and rebounded well. We also got good minutes out of Carson (Brown) and Vincent (Carlson).”
Hastings was led by Bernatz, who finished with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. No one else hit double figures for the Raiders.
HHS 39 36 — 75
HAS 28 28 — 56
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 2, Carson Brown 5, Finley Cary 2, Dane Mammenga 8, Alex Chacich 19, Jacob Jensrud 15, Ayden McDonald 24.
Hastings: Owen Bernatz 23, Will Hubbard 5, Parker McGinnis 2, Ty Krick 3, Brock Mosher 2, Kelvin Maher 2, Axel Arnold 9, Jonathan Watson 2, Kyan Esterby 6.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 10; Hastings 13; Fouled Out; None; Free Throws: Hibbing 12-17; Hastings 7-8; 3-pointers: Chacich 3, Jensrud 3, McDonald, Bernatz 5, Hubbard, Krick.
Red Lake 80
Nashwauk-Keewatin 68
NASHWAUK — Gerald Kingbird Jr. had 29 points as the Warriors downed the Spartans on the road Friday.
Fox III had 19 points for Red Lake, and Graves finished with 13.
Gaige Waldvogel had 23 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin. Justice Rebrorich had 13.
RL 30 50 — 80
NK 34 34 — 68
Red Lake: Gerald Kingbird 29, Beaulieu 5, Graves 13, Speace 9, Fox III 19, Dudley 2, Thompson 3.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 23, Marcus Moore 7, Justice Rebrovich 13, Conner Perryman 2, Daniel Olson 9, Daylan White 9, Brody Erickson 5.
Total Fouls: Red Lae 16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 21; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Red Lake 20-30; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-14; 3-pointers: Kingbird 3, Beaulieu, Graves, Fox III 2, Thompson, Waldvogel 3, Moore, Rebrovich 3, White 3.
Greenway 58
Bigfork 47
BIGFORK — Westin Smith poured in 23 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Raiders beat the Huskies on the road Friday.
Grant Hansen hit double figures with 12 points for Greenway.
Jhase Pearson had 17 points for Bigfork. He had three 3-pointers.
GHS NA NA — 58
BHS NA NA — 47
Greenway: Westin Smith 23, Grant Hansen 12, Mathias Macknight 8, Israel Hartman 4, Alex Plackner 3, Tyler Swedeen 4, Grant Rychart 2, Riley Haugen 2.
Bigfork: Jhase Pearson 17, Caden Kallinen 8, Bradley Haley 8, Jackson Lovdahl 6, Coltin Rahier 3.
Total Fous: Greenway NA; Bigfork NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Greenway NA; Bigfork NA; 3-pointers: Smith 4, Macknight, Plackner; Pearson 3, Lovdahl 2, Rahier.
