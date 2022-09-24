HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team will be out of their comfort zone today when they take part in the Maroon & Gold Meet, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

The Bluejackets will be in the Bronze Division with teams from Blaine, Forest Lake, Farmington, Lakeville South, Simley, Dassel-Cokato, EAST, St. Paul Central, Rogers, River Falls, Wis., Mounds Park/Gentry, Coon Rapids, St. Louis Park, Marshall, Tartan and St. Paul Highland Park.

