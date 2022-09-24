HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team will be out of their comfort zone today when they take part in the Maroon & Gold Meet, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
The Bluejackets will be in the Bronze Division with teams from Blaine, Forest Lake, Farmington, Lakeville South, Simley, Dassel-Cokato, EAST, St. Paul Central, Rogers, River Falls, Wis., Mounds Park/Gentry, Coon Rapids, St. Louis Park, Marshall, Tartan and St. Paul Highland Park.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano says there’s a number of reasons he likes this meet, with one being the opportunity to swim at the University of Minnesota pool.
“It’s a great experience for them,” Veneziano said. “The competition is always good. In the Bronze Division, and that suits us well. We’re competitive. We’re not out-classed, so I expect to get, competition-wise, a lot out of our kids.”
It’s also nice to leave the area and compete against teams Hibbing doesn’t usually see.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Veneziano said. “We’re happy to be going there. It’s nice to get out of your own neighborhood, and see other swimmers. You realize that the competition in your neighborhood is not the bigger picture.”
The Bluejackets are coming off a dual-meet loss to Grand Rapids, so Veneziano isn’t sure how his team will perform at this meet.
“It’s anybody’s guess as to what’s going to happen, or how well we’ll do,” he said. “We approach it as we’re trying to do the best that we can, and get our best performances. It doesn’t matter who’s there, who we just swam or who we’re swimming in the future.
“We can do that every time.”
Veneziano does like the direction this team is heading in at this point of the season.
“We’ve made a lot of progression,” he said. “I like what we’re doing, but we find out as we get out of our neighborhood and see what’s out there, see what’s beyond hte horizon, that changes our perspective.
“That can fuel you for the future. This is a great opportunity.”
As far as seeds go, Geli Stenson is fourth in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 500 freestyle; Macie Emerson is ninth in both the 50 and 100 freestyles; Emery Maki is 11th in the 50 freestyle; Maki is 14th in the 100 freestyle; the 200 freestyle relay team is fifth; and the 400 freestyle relay team is sixth.
