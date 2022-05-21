HIBBING — The Hibbing High School softball team used a five-run first inning to upend Esko by the score of 9-1 Saturday at Bennett Park Field in the Bluejackets final regular season home game.
Hibbing will now play Greenway on Monday, then playoffs are set to begin next week, with a seeding meet set for today.
Bluejacket coach Kadee Vesledahl said she liked the way her team responded after a 14-4 win over Mesabi East Friday in the back-to-back games.
“We kept up our momentum,” Vesledahl said. “Esko scored in the first inning, then we came back. We put the ball in play. They committed a few errors, which helped us.”
The Eskomos did score first as Avery Kuklinski walked, then eventually scored on a single by Maya Emanuel, but Hibbing responded with those five runs to take the lead for good.
Aune Boben singled, Emma Kivela was hit by a pitch and Megan Bussey walked to fill the bases.
Maddie St. George singled home a run, Ayva Terzich doubled home two runs and Monroe Rewertz and Jenna Sacco both had RBI hits for the Bluejackets.
Vesledahl was pleased to see her teams’ bats putting the ball in play.
“To get our bats going for the playoffs is definitely crucial,” Vesledahl said. “If you lose, you’re done, so we have to get the bats going.”
From there, Boben shut the door on the Esko.
She only allowed two hits, struck out 10 and walked one, facing just 20 Eskomo hitters over the last six innings of play.
The Bluejackets only committed one error in the game, and that part of Hibbing’s game will be integral to a long playoff run.
“The game-set mentality is a little different now,” Vesledahl said. “It’s crunch time. It’s a crucial time, so we have to turn it up. If our defense plays well, Aune gets more confident, and she can move the ball around the zone a little bit more.
“We’ll get there.”
Hibbing did score twice more in the fourth inning as Bussey singled and Rylie Forbord walked. They both scored when St. George reached on an error.
The Bluejackets got two more runs in the fifth as Sacco reached on an error as did Abigail Sullivan.
Bussey singled with two out to load the bases, then Forbord delivered a two-run base hit for the final margin of victory.
Bussey finished with two hits as did Forbord and Sacco.
Kuklinski had the other Eskomo hit.
Amber Carlblom started for Esko, tossing six innings, allowing 10 hits. She walked two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.