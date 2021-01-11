‘Jackets return strong nucleus for 2020-21

HIBBING — In the past two seasons, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team has gone to the state tournament, then lost by two points in the 7AAA finals.
What will happen in year No. 3?
The nucleus of that 2019-20 team will be returning this season as the Bluejackets prepare for their season to open next week against Duluth East.
First-year coach Matt Erickson, who takes over from Dave LaCoe, has seniors Haley Hawkinson, Jacie Clusiau, McKenzie Clough, Fanci Williams and Nora Petrich.
“That’s always been a promising group since the seventh-grade when I first saw them,” Erickson said. “They’ve been playing together for a long time. It’s always been a good group.”
That group should ease the strain of starting this season so late in season.
“They’ve had the experience and that’s what you hope for when you’re building a program,” Erickson said. “Having those experiences should mean that they will come through during their senior season.
“They know what to expect. They can guide the younger players and help them out. That can trickle down from there to keep the program going in the right direction. It’s up to them to continue the success we’ve had. It’s up to them to keep it going.”
The lone junior on the team is Deetra Davis, who is coming off an ACL injury. She could be ready to go later in the season.
“I’m hoping she can come back strong,” Erickson said. “Her surgery was delayed during the pandemic, but she can be helpful by the end of the season. She can fill a role as a post player.
“We’re going to need bodies to stay rested and fresh. The seniors can’t do it by themselves. They need the younger girls to play a role, get minutes and have production.”
Sophomores who could play vital roles this season include Tiffany Davis, Emma Kivela, Reese Aune and Talia Carlson.
Aune has played the past two seasons, so she’s the most experienced of that group. Y Davis, Kivela and Carlson saw mop-up duty last year, but they will be required to play some minutes this year.
“We expect a lot out of her,” Erickson said. “She was one of the first players off the bench. This year, she needs to be one of our go-to girls. When you lose key players year-after-year, you expect the younger girls with experience to step in and fill those shoes.
“I’m hoping Reese can do that. She’s one of our hardest-working players. She’s been working on her game in the offseason. I’m hoping all of that hard work pays off for her this year.”
Offensively, Erickson wants his team to play a fast-paced game, but to do that, Hibbing will need that depth to carry it out.
“Numbers-wise, that doesn’t work in our favor to play that way, but we have the players to go up-and-down,” Erickson said. “We can pressure teams and use our speed. We’re not tall or long. We have a lot of guards that are quick and good ball-handlers.
“I’m hoping we can shoot well, but that worries me because we’re starting so late. We didn’t have that time in the gym to work on our shots. We’ll need to stay patient and get high-percentage shots.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Erickson said his team has experience in all different types of defenses, so the Bluejackets should be able to keep teams off balance.
“We’re able to adapt to the teams we play,” Erickson said. “Teams that struggle against zones, we can play a zone and have success. Teams that we match up well with, we can man up and pressure them.
“We can do a lot of different things well defensively. Our ability to play all types of defenses. That will be an advantage for us.”
With that, Hibbing might have the ability to get back into the finals.
“They’re ready to go,” Erickson said. “We should have a decent season, even with the limited amount of time we’ve had due to the pandemic. They’ve done a good job of getting their teammates in the gym.
“They worked during the summer a little bit, so we’re excited to see what this season could be. Hopefully, we don’t have any setbacks. There’s things that can happen. I’m hoping we can stay healthy and make the most of it.”
