‘Jackets ready for season opening battle with Greyhounds

HIBBING — After one week of conditioning and two weeks of pounding the pads in practice, the Hibbing HIgh School football is ready for some live-game action.
The Bluejackets will get that wish today when they travel to Duluth East for a 6 p.m. contest against the Greyhounds.
Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said his team is ready for the challenge.
“We’re more ready than in year’s past,” Howard said. “It’s nothing against those year’s past, but this team seems focused on what we want to do.”
That focus is all about changing the culture of the program.
“We’re doing themes of the week, and that’s been helping most of the kids to focus on what we want to do as a team,” Howard said. “We want to be a competitive team on the field, but we also want to be a smart team off the field.”
The Bluejackets, who dropped down to Class 3A this season, won’t be getting a reprieve taking on the 5A Greyhounds, but Howard is looking forward to the matchup.
“It’s always going to be a tough match, even in year’s past when we were in 4A,” Howard said. “We’ll find out what type of team we are. How do we bounce back from mistakes? How do we bounce back against a big team?”
It’s a good starting point for Hibbing.
“I’ve coached in other places where we’ve had the same thing happen to us,” Howard said. “You see how the team is. If they’re competitive against a bigger school, they seem to have more swagger for the rest of the year.
“Hopefully, that will help us out with that.”
Defensively, the Bluejackets will have to be aware of both the pass and the run against East.
“They’re versatile,” Howard said. “They have running backs and receivers. They know what they’re doing, and they know how to do it. We have to be smart as to when we blitz, what coverages we’re in and communication on the back end of the defense for wide receivers going to certain areas.”
On offense, Bryson Larrabee will start at quarterback against a big defensive line for the Greyhounds.
“They’re big up front, and they have smart kids on the backside,” Howard said. “They coached up well. We have to figure out certain areas to attack. We have a few ideas. We have some good running backs and good receivers,
“As long as Bryson can find where he needs to throw the ball, we’ll be good.”
The one thing Howard does know is that his players are ready to start the regular season.
“On Monday, we had a sharp practice,” he said. “That’s been something that hasn’t happened in a long time for us. They were focused on what they needed to do. They have a belief in themselves that it could be a special year.”
